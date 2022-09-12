Read full article on original website
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles
Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
Next-Gen Ford Super Duty Truck Will Debut On September 27
We've seen spy photos of next-generation Ford Super Duty prototypes for nearly a year, but the wait is nearly over. Save the date for September 27, because that's when all the tarps and camo wrap will peel away from Ford's lineup of beefy trucks. The news was revealed by Ford...
2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition Gets Power And Poise
No one really expects a three-row SUV to offer sports car levels of performance, but that doesn’t stop automakers from trying. Witness the 710-horsepower (529-kilowatt) Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for proof, as well as the Cadillac Escalade V and its 682-horse (509-kW) V8. Now, it’s Chevrolet’s turn to get in on the performance SUV game – albeit with substantially less power.
Mustang Cobra Jet Faces Challenger Hellcat, Older 'Stangs At Drag Strip
We've seen plenty of drag racing videos featuring Ford Mustangs, but it's not often we see a Cobra Jet in action. You won't find a new Mustang Cobra Jet at dealerships, nor will you see one on the road. That is, you won't see one legally, as Ford builds these special Mustangs specifically for drag racing.
2024 Ford Mustang For Europe To Keep V8 Despite Tougher Emissions Regulations
Fueled by higher taxes on large-displacement engines, the sports car market continues its decline in Europe. Despite increasingly tougher emissions regulations, Ford is determined to please enthusiasts. The seventh-generation Mustang debuted last night at the 2022 NAIAS and will be heading to the Old Continent next year. Thankfully, the Blue Oval will bring over the naturally aspirated V8, which we might as well label as a dinosaur in the best way possible.
BMW M5 CS Dialed To 888 Horsepower With G-Power Hurricane Upgrade
G-Power is back with another highly tuned model, this time tweaking the current-generation F90 BMW M5 CS. The tweaked sedan, named the G5M CS Hurricane RR, makes an outrageous amount of power thanks to a number of upgrades, receiving a visual improvement to match its new, bonkers output numbers. The...
Ford Gives Dealers Oct 31 Deadline For Committing To Future EV Sales
The future is electric, and Ford is keen to bring its vast dealership network along for the journey. The automaker's recent dealer meetings in Las Vegas outlined a plan for dealers to become certified in EV sales, with the goal of becoming more EV friendly for buyers with charging capabilities, transparent pricing, and extensive sales training. But it requires hefty investments on the dealer side, and a decision must be made soon.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of September 12
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Ford Electric Supervan...
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Is A "Last Call" Hellcat With 807 HP
We're already into the fourth week of Dodge's Last Call debuts for the 2023 Charger and Challenger. Thus far, we've seen appearance packages applied to versions of Scat Pack trim levels of both models, but this orange Charger is a completely different animal. In fact, it's the most powerful Charger to ever come from the factory.
2024 Ford Mustang: See The Changes Side By Side
Over 58 years after the Ford Mustang's debut in April 1964, the seventh generation of the iconic American performance car is here. Motor1.com has stories chronicling the debut, the Dark Horse, and the 1980s-inspired instrument display mode. But, what about its new styling?. The best way to understand the seventh-generation...
2023 Peugeot E-308 Revealed With 250 Miles Of Range And 156 HP
Peugeot is living up to the promise it made a while back about launching a purely electric 308 by introducing the compact car without a combustion engine. The E-308 rides on the same platform as the ICE model and therefore largely carries over the design inside and out. A new set of 18-inch wheels has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind to squeeze out a bit more range from the battery pack.
Ford Electric Supervan Spied Lapping The Nurburgring With A Mustang
The Ford Electric SuperVan debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed packing 1,973 horsepower (1,471 kilowatts). The Blue Oval now has the unique machine at the Nürburgring. What the one-off EV is doing on the track is a mystery at this moment, though. Ford makes no effort to hide...
Ford Bronco Raptor 1:10 Scale RC SUV Looks And Drives Like The Real Deal
The revived Ford Bronco is surely a very decent off-roader – we’ve seen it in action many times and we know it’s good. But have you ever wondered what would happen if you scale down the Bronco, give it some performance upgrades, and try it in the mud? Not much will change compared to the actual car, in fact.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is Track Ready With Performance Upgrades
The seventh-generation Mustang has debuted, bringing turbocharged four-cylinder and V8 power back to the newest pony in the stable. You won't find any electrification in the latest model, but you will find a new trim level called Dark Horse that comes upgraded for track-day tomfoolery. If you haven't already checked...
BMW XM Video Teaser Confirms It Debuts September 27
In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev. The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running...
Future BMW EVs Won't Exceed 621 Miles Of Range
Earlier this month, BMW announced it will switch to a new design for its batteries with the Neue Klasse platform. Starting from the middle of this decade, the Bavarian company will use round cells, which will replace the current prismatic cells. This, BMW claims, will lead to a number of benefits and an increased range is also among them. The automaker eyes 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) between charges, though it won’t go above that number.
2024 Ford Mustang Digital Dash Contains A Fox Body Easter Egg
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is here, and while exterior styling doesn't stray too far from its predecessor, inside is a whole new ballgame. Slip behind the steering wheel and you'll face a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster that can be customized in a variety of ways. That includes retro gauges, and we can't imagine anything better than jamming to Ice Ice Baby while perusing classic Fox body dials.
VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Debuts With Electric Skateboard, Lamborghini Paint
Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.
2024 Ford Mustang, 2023 Ferrari Purosangue, Detroit Auto Show: RAC #89
Buckle up for a fast-paced podcast as Bruce and Smith present highlights of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, and much more besides. That's because two significant supercars and one notable "Last Call" Dodge also broke cover recently without any connection to the big Motown motor show. The big tamale is...
