Fueled by higher taxes on large-displacement engines, the sports car market continues its decline in Europe. Despite increasingly tougher emissions regulations, Ford is determined to please enthusiasts. The seventh-generation Mustang debuted last night at the 2022 NAIAS and will be heading to the Old Continent next year. Thankfully, the Blue Oval will bring over the naturally aspirated V8, which we might as well label as a dinosaur in the best way possible.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO