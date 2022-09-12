ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Comments

Michelle Jordan McIntosh
4d ago

yep..too bad we did not let the loggers in to take out all the beetle killed trees. it would have stopped the beatles from killing more trees and stopped this fire quicker...also too bad you did not buldoz a line when this was smaller. Oregon is wasting their own resources and killing animals and habitats quicker than logging did

18
Renee Dockins
4d ago

it's only been a long time coming. Thats because the epa is worried about a spotted frikkin owl and a damn frog. to which I have yet to see either species 🤔😕 should have left well enough alone and we wouldn't be under so much fire destruction.

8
Lila Eells
4d ago

Keep listening to the tree huggers and the educated personnel that goes by , it looks good on paper mentality😡😡😡😡😡

3
