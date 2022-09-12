ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime#Tip411
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for missing 41-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 41-year-old Roberto Paulino, who was last seen on August 9 but was recently reported missing to police. Paulino was last seen at a residence near Navarre Middle School. He is described as 6',...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges

(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
LONG BEACH, IN
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

First Alert Quick

South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor man found guilty in double homicide

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man has been found guilty in a double homicide. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Police say Carter shot...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy