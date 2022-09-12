Read full article on original website
MSP arrests Benton Harbor man following drug busts
Michigan State Police says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30.
KDPS: 1 arrested after chase, crash
One person was arrested after a police chase ended with a crash in Kalamazoo, police say.
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into a crash last month that killed four people, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski. The crash happened back on Aug. 3 on State Road 19 south of County Road 44. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office...
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
abc57.com
Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight. New VA outpatient clinic to open next month...
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for missing 41-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 41-year-old Roberto Paulino, who was last seen on August 9 but was recently reported missing to police. Paulino was last seen at a residence near Navarre Middle School. He is described as 6',...
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
hometownnewsnow.com
Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges
(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
WNDU
First Alert Quick
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that...
WNDU
Benton Harbor man found guilty in double homicide
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man has been found guilty in a double homicide. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Police say Carter shot...
