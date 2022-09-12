ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BOEM Reinstates More Than 300 Canceled Offshore Oil and Gas Leases

Following through on a provision of the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of the Interior has validated and approved the results of a contested lease sale it held last November. On November 17, after a long back-and-forth in court over whether to proceed with Lease Sale 257, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

China’s Largest Ports Suspend Operations Before Typhoon Mufia

China’s major seaports are preparing for what could be a direct hit from the 12th typhoon of the season, but unlike last week’s storm, this one is expected to make landfall near the busy ports of Shanghai and the Ningbo-Zhoushan. The ports had already been reporting delays and it is expected that the current storm, Typhoon Mufia, could disrupt operations for several days both at the ports and inland transportation.
ENVIRONMENT
maritime-executive.com

Study: Renewable LNG May Not Improve Near-Term GHG Emissions

The benefit of renewable LNG may be outweighed by demand growth and methane slip, at least in the near term, a think tank reports. A new study from an American think tank suggests that renewable bio-LNG would require billions of dollars in subsidies to use across Europe, and its use would slightly increase net greenhouse gas emissions if uptake increases and impact is evaluated on a 20-year timescale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

MOL Backs Floating Carbon Storage Project off Australia

MOL has decided to back an ambitious project to install a floating offshore carbon storage station of the coast of Australia. Japanese startup deepC Store wants to build a floating storage and injection hub off the northern or western coast of Australia, where there are multiple industrial operations that might benefit from carbon capture projects. Like Norway's Northern Lights project, the "CStore1" hub would be able to receive liquefied CO2 from multiple producers by seaborne delivery. The carbon would be offloaded onto a floating receiving unit for storage before injection, much like the operations of an FPSO in reverse.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

What Can Vessel Data Do For You?

Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes once said: “It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data.” When applied to the modern maritime industry, data management, analysis, and ultimately the insights that stakeholders are able to derive from it, are a powerful tool that must underpin business critical decisions.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Privatization of Daewoo Shipbuilding is Priority for Korea

Speaking with reporters today the new chairman of the Korea Development Bank said the efforts to sell Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to private investors is one of the bank’s top priorities. The state-run financial institution has been the largest investor in the financially troubled shipyard for more than 20 years.
ECONOMY
maritime-executive.com

Evening Out Unpredictable Legal Costs

The new Qwest Legal service plugs a number of holes in the existing arrangements that owners or charterers have to protect themselves from the day to day legal costs encountered in the shipping business. How does an owner or charterer handle their everyday pre and post fixture issues when they...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

China discovered a new type of Moon crystal that might lead to limitless energy

China has discovered an intriguing Moon crystal made of a previously unknown material. The crystal was discovered in a batch of lunar samples collected by China’s Chang’e-5. The mission made contact with the lunar surface back in 2020. Since then it has stocked up on roughly four pounds of Moon rocks and even delivered them to Earth. The new crystal, China says, may be a way to harness unlimited energy.
ASTRONOMY
maritime-executive.com

Maersk Supply’s Fleet Starts Using Biofuel Offering Carbon Savings

Maersk Supply Service is becoming one of the first shipping companies to provide customers with the option to reduce carbon emissions by selecting a biofuel alternative. After extensive testing by many leading shipping companies, an increasing number are beginning to adopt biofuels as a near term easy-to-adopt alternative to reduce carbon emissions.
