Sept. 12 Bless Your Heart

Bless the heart of citizens who think that our city will protect us. We must speak up in large numbers. World Cat Greenville applied for a permit with the department of air quality to get permission to dump 122 tons of Volatile Organic Compounds (including styrene) into the air. However, they did not wait for the permit before opening, so they may be dumping many more VOCs into our air. No one is monitoring VOCs.

"The Daily Reflector ... The most comprehensive source for local news, sports and information in Greenville, N.C., and Pitt County." What a line of BS. The DR is nothing but a bleeding heart rag who provides very little accurate information.

BYH to the lack of civility and proper respect at Thursday night's City Council Meeting. I attended Thursday night's City Council Meeting, my first visit to the council in several years. I left the meeting disappointed after I witnessed a group of rude and loud individuals jump out of their seats in front of the speaker during the public comments session. Folks, there is a protocol that the public comment speakers sign in before they speak.

Bless the hearts of the citizens of Greenville if we do not speak up loudly! Councilman Smiley does not believe that most citizens care about our environment. If we want tree ordinances to save our trees, safe, protected bike lanes, industries that do not pollute our air, and quieter roadways, we must speak up loudly! We must fill the council chambers. I believe that many, many citizens want a greener Greenville. Please speak up!

Bless the hearts of Greenville citizens who dare to dream of a greener Greenville with businesses that do not pollute our air or water. Our Mayor Connelly and Councilman Smiley think that we cannot "cherry pick" the businesses that come to Greenville. They believe that we must take whatever we can get. Listen to them at the council meeting on Sept. 8. Agenda item 22.

Bless your heart Mayor Connelly! Someone needs to teach you how to facilitate a conversation of the council. Your bullying council members with your opinions is certainly poor style for a good leader. Greenville citizens really need to watch council meetings.

BMH, I used to think that my side of the story should be told, now I don't care what you choose to believe.

BMH, I am working on myself, for myself, by myself.

Police can say whatever they want. As long as they are too chicken to release the body cam footage few believe them. Do your job, do it right and the cameras will back you up. And so will the people. BMH.

