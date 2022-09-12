‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Christine Says She Had To Fit Kody’s ‘Criteria’ Before Being Deemed ‘Attractive’

In the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown and Kody Brown sit down and have a serious discussion about the future of their marriage. Christine says that she has to fit specific “criteria” before Kody finds her “attractive.” She finds it unfair that she cannot be herself in this relationship.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody is ‘turned off’ by Christine’s behavior with her sister wives

During the September 11 episode of Sister Wives, Christine explained to Kody why she decided to move him out of the house. The mother of six decided she wasn’t willing to be in a marriage without intimacy or romance.

However, Kody points the finger at Christine, saying that it’s her fault the intimacy stopped. He says that the ways he’s mistreated her sister wives have made him lose respect and attraction for her. Kody says he cannot be in an intimate marriage with a woman who isn’t fully committed to the plural marriage lifestyle. And said it’s her fault he was “turned off” by the idea of being intimate with her.

Kody’s love for Christine is ‘conditional’ based on how she treats her sister wives

Kody tells Christine he can’t respect her when he “undermines” her sister wives. He admits that he fell in love with her because he felt like she treated people well. And now that she’s not treating her sister wives with respect, he can no longer be attracted to her.

“You and I have intimacy and love in the relationship. I’m sorry it’s conditional, based upon being part of a plural family,” Kody told Christine.

“You are an a****** to think that my value as a human being is contingent upon how you feel I’m treating other people. And you don’t find me attractive. I think you’re looking for excuses,” Christine told the cameras in a confessional.

“I think he has a favorite wife . And that’s why all of this is like it is. And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough,” the mother of six concluded.

Christine says she has to meet a ‘criteria’ to be deemed attractive by Kody

Kody mentioned several times that he couldn’t find Christine attractive unless she did certain behaviors that pleased him. “So basically what he’s saying is the reason he’s not attracted to me is because I treat my sister wives terrible ,” Christine told the cameras.

Christine said that she’s not “mean” to her sister wives or anyone in her life, for that matter. “I had all these criteria I had to be meeting in order for him to be attracted to me. Can we just say then that it’s over? If I have to meet all these criteria in order for him to be attracted to me, I just can’t be myself. He’s just not attracted to me,” Christine said.

Christine then made a startling admission. “I can probably count on a hand how many times he told me I was actually beautiful. And I don’t think that has anything to do with my sister wives,” she said.

It seems unfair for Kody to base his attraction to Christine solely on her relationships with Robyn, Janelle, and Meri. Considering it takes two people to have a relationship.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

