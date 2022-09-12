ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Christine Says She Had To Fit Kody’s ‘Criteria’ Before Being Deemed ‘Attractive’

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

In the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown and Kody Brown sit down and have a serious discussion about the future of their marriage. Christine says that she has to fit specific “criteria” before Kody finds her “attractive.” She finds it unfair that she cannot be herself in this relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tom6t_0hremLdQ00
Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody is ‘turned off’ by Christine’s behavior with her sister wives

During the September 11 episode of Sister Wives, Christine explained to Kody why she decided to move him out of the house. The mother of six decided she wasn’t willing to be in a marriage without intimacy or romance.

However, Kody points the finger at Christine, saying that it’s her fault the intimacy stopped. He says that the ways he’s mistreated her sister wives have made him lose respect and attraction for her. Kody says he cannot be in an intimate marriage with a woman who isn’t fully committed to the plural marriage lifestyle. And said it’s her fault he was “turned off” by the idea of being intimate with her.

Kody’s love for Christine is ‘conditional’ based on how she treats her sister wives

Kody tells Christine he can’t respect her when he “undermines” her sister wives. He admits that he fell in love with her because he felt like she treated people well. And now that she’s not treating her sister wives with respect, he can no longer be attracted to her.

“You and I have intimacy and love in the relationship. I’m sorry it’s conditional, based upon being part of a plural family,” Kody told Christine.

“You are an a****** to think that my value as a human being is contingent upon how you feel I’m treating other people. And you don’t find me attractive. I think you’re looking for excuses,” Christine told the cameras in a confessional.

“I think he has a favorite wife . And that’s why all of this is like it is. And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough,” the mother of six concluded.

Christine says she has to meet a ‘criteria’ to be deemed attractive by Kody

Kody mentioned several times that he couldn’t find Christine attractive unless she did certain behaviors that pleased him. “So basically what he’s saying is the reason he’s not attracted to me is because I treat my sister wives terrible ,” Christine told the cameras.

Christine said that she’s not “mean” to her sister wives or anyone in her life, for that matter. “I had all these criteria I had to be meeting in order for him to be attracted to me. Can we just say then that it’s over? If I have to meet all these criteria in order for him to be attracted to me, I just can’t be myself. He’s just not attracted to me,” Christine said.

Christine then made a startling admission. “I can probably count on a hand how many times he told me I was actually beautiful. And I don’t think that has anything to do with my sister wives,” she said.

It seems unfair for Kody to base his attraction to Christine solely on her relationships with Robyn, Janelle, and Meri. Considering it takes two people to have a relationship.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’

Comments / 7

J K
5d ago

Christine..Just move to Utah ..Just grab your kids and go..Kody is no prize..That hair of his gots to go man.. What do you ladies even see in him.. Yuk.. Run Christine ..Don't walk...

Reply(2)
7
plumoriginal
4d ago

I'm glad Christine found her inner strength and stood up to Kody.He's no prize

Reply
6
Related
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
Person
Robyn
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sister Wives#The Sister
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

181K+
Followers
114K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy