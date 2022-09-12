ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FFX Coach’s Corner: Lightning ends Buchanan vs. Liberty game early in the 4th quarter

By Taylor Schaub
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuzFy_0hreln7R00

Taylor Schaub and BC Renegades football coach R. Todd Littlejohn discuss the suspension of play between Buchanan and Liberty because of lightning early in the 4th quarter. Was it the right decision?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buchanan, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Lynchburg, VA
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ffx Coach#Bc Renegades#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy