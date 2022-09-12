Heathrow passenger numbers boosted

Financial News

Heathrow Airport was used by more than twice as many passengers in August than the same month in 2021, new figures show.

Statistics released by the west London airport show six million people passed through its terminals last month.

That is up from 2.2 million last August.

The figure for last month remained below the pre-coronavirus total of 7.7 million in August 2019.

Heathrow is continuing to cap the number of daily departing passengers due to staff shortages, which caused chaos for passengers before action was taken to reduce flight schedules.

The airport did not comment on its latest traffic figures due to the death of the Queen.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox