Westfield girls soccer’s Hannah Callini’s lone goal sinks East Longmeadow, 1-0

WESTFIELD – The season is just underway for the Westfield High School girls soccer team but it’s already a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the 2-1 Bombers. Westfield opened the season on a bit of a sour note, falling to Minnechaug 3-0, before enjoying a 6-0 shutout win against Pittsfield. The latest turn involved finishing on the winning side of a nail-biter.
WESTFIELD, MA
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
