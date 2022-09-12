Read full article on original website
Related
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
Senator celebrated civics, heroism, cornhole this week (Letters)
I hope everyone’s September is going well, and that all our students are getting back into the swing of things. This time of year is great, especially with the Big E starting this Friday! The Big E is one of my favorite events of the year, and I hope all of you are able to get over to experience it.
Polish foods, live music highlight Westfield parish’s fall festival on Sunday
HOLYOKE — The Holy Trinity Fall Festival is a harvest tradition that has become more than a church outing, it’s an annual community event. The Fall Festival is slated for noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke, just over the Westfield line at 200 Old County Road, preceded by a Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Love pumpkin spice lattes? These Massachusetts businesses are ready for fall with pumpkin coffee, food items
Pumpkin spice lovers don’t have to go to Starbucks or Dunkin’ to get their favorite drinks. With the fall season right around the corner, pumpkin spice lovers can get on top of the game by going to smaller local businesses in Massachusetts for tasty pumpkin treats. So whether...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big E opening day 2022: Eastern States on pace to draw more than 80k for ‘perfect weather’
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Future Farmers of America members, accustomed to bigger livestock, craned their necks Friday, peering into a hive set up in the Massachusetts building by the Hampden County Beekeepers Association. “It’s been a great first day,” said beekeeper William Romito. “Perfect weather. We’ve been busy all day....
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
Chicopee begins push to become cleanest city in the region
CHICOPEE — In the hopes of having the neatest city in the region, Mayor John L. Vieau said he is launching a clean city initiative that will involve multiple municipal departments, outside organizations and students. The plan is to revive a “properties with issues” committee and work with the...
Amherst Regional High School students dismissed early after fires set in bathrooms; no injuries reported
Students were sent home early Thursday from Amherst Regional High School after several small fires were set in bathrooms at the school. According to messages sent to parents by the school superintendent’s office, the fires were “rapidly contained” and nobody was injured. Students at the high school...
Springfield Civic Center garage demolition begins; facility to make way for new parking, retail space
SPRINGFIELD — Demolition began Friday on the Civic Center Parking Garage in downtown Springfield, the first step toward replacing the 51-year-old facility with a modern $30 million to $40 million parking and retail space adjacent to the MassMutual Center. The garage had been closed for months, and the structure...
COVID-19 cases in Westfield stayed steady through summer, health director says
WESTFIELD — The city’s director of public health said Wednesday evening that COVID-19 cases in Westfield have remained unusually steady for the entire summer, as his staff is keeping watch to see if the return of the school year leads to a bump in cases. Health Director Joseph...
Cisco’s Cafe breakfast restaurant to open in Amherst Mill District
AMHERST — The owners of Amherst House of Pizza plan to open Cisco’s Cafe, a breakfast restaurant, in the Mill District this coming fall, hopefully sometime in November. Cisco’s Cafe will be located at 68 Cowls Road. Francisco Perez and his wife Reyna Palacios told The Republic...
Westfield girls soccer’s Hannah Callini’s lone goal sinks East Longmeadow, 1-0
WESTFIELD – The season is just underway for the Westfield High School girls soccer team but it’s already a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the 2-1 Bombers. Westfield opened the season on a bit of a sour note, falling to Minnechaug 3-0, before enjoying a 6-0 shutout win against Pittsfield. The latest turn involved finishing on the winning side of a nail-biter.
Will Chick-fil-A be open Sundays at The Big E? Company stands by policy
All sorts of crazy, interesting and traditional food items will be available at The Big E in West Springfield from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 2. The largest poultry-exclusive fast-food chain in the country, Chick-fil-A, will also sell food to hungry Big E guests. But will Chick-fil-A be open at The Big E on Sundays?
Westfield Conservation Commission approves upgrade to E. Main St. car wash
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission issued several permits in rapid fashion, including an upgrade to an East Main Street car wash, before spending more time after months of deliberation voting to allow a homeowner on Granville Road to dredge a stream in his backyard that has been flooding his driveway.
Springfield council president Jesse Lederman says city needs to address vacant positions on boards
SPRINGFIELD — City Council president Jesse Lederman is proposing that City Hall be more active when it comes to accommodating people who want to do their part through volunteer service on city boards and committees. Lederman said he will introduce a motion before the council at Monday’s meeting that...
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace to become a canvas for a new mural
Thornes Marketplace in Northampton will soon have a new mural painted on the back side of the building. The mural will be painted by Ernesto Maranje, a Florida artist who specializes in murals and street art, according to a statement from Thorne’s. Maranje will start painting the mural toward...
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Unauthorized improvements by Crowley stables to Agawam access road to be restored, Eversource says
AGAWAM — Unauthorized improvements made by Crowley’s Sales Barn & Stables to an access road on Shoemaker Lane within Eversource-owned property must be restored due to wetland protections, according to William Hinkle, a spokesman for the regional utility. Crowley owners have already been billed for some of the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0