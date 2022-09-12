ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Aloha Sunset Concert at Maui Mall Village on Sept. 24

A free Aloha Sunset Concert featuring local favorites Micah Manzano, Benny Uyetake and Kalama Intermediate School Ukulele Band will be held on Sept. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Maui Mall Village. Manzano, a Maui resident and solo musician, will be the first to take the stage. He...
MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention

“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.
Lunch with a Chef at Hilton Waikoloa Village

Hotel Review: Wailea Beach Resort

The Wailea Beach Resort is a stunning oceanfront hotel offering a perfect location for relaxing and exploring the beautiful island of Maui. We have stayed here twice in the past few years and love coming back to enjoy the amazing amenities this hotel has to offer. You can read more...
Sumner Erdman aces Hole No. 4 at Seabury Hall Golf Tournament

Seabury Hall held its annual golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with 126 players and over 30 sponsors. Alum Sumner Erdman, the former girl’s soccer coach, and current trustee shot a hole-in-one on hole No. 4 early in the day. “It was exciting...
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
Less pain at the pump on Maui

Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
