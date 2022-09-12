Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Free Aloha Sunset Concert at Maui Mall Village on Sept. 24
A free Aloha Sunset Concert featuring local favorites Micah Manzano, Benny Uyetake and Kalama Intermediate School Ukulele Band will be held on Sept. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Maui Mall Village. Manzano, a Maui resident and solo musician, will be the first to take the stage. He...
mauinow.com
MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention
“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.
KHON2
Lunch with a Chef at Hilton Waikoloa Village
thefamilytravelguy.com
Hotel Review: Wailea Beach Resort
The Wailea Beach Resort is a stunning oceanfront hotel offering a perfect location for relaxing and exploring the beautiful island of Maui. We have stayed here twice in the past few years and love coming back to enjoy the amazing amenities this hotel has to offer. You can read more...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Land Trust promotes Denby Freeland to Director of ʻĀina-Based Education
Hawai‘i Land Trust, Hawaiʻi’s statewide local nonprofit land trust that protects, stewards, and connects people to the lands that sustain Hawaiʻi, announced today the promotion of Denby Freeland to Director of ‘Āina-Based Education. Freeland has worked with HILT since 2019, most recently serving as...
mauinow.com
Sumner Erdman aces Hole No. 4 at Seabury Hall Golf Tournament
Seabury Hall held its annual golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with 126 players and over 30 sponsors. Alum Sumner Erdman, the former girl’s soccer coach, and current trustee shot a hole-in-one on hole No. 4 early in the day. “It was exciting...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii grad who writes for ‘Succession’ can now add ‘Emmy winner’ to her resume
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday. Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”. “Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding...
5 fun facts about Hawaii you probably didn’t know
Whether you have lived in Hawaii your entire life, or you just love visiting the islands every summer, here's a list of five fun facts you probably didn't know about the Hawaiian Islands.
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
Living ‘happily’ in Hawaii? Breaking down the costs
The average salary in Hawaii is $69,000 which is a lot less than what you need to live 'happily' in Hawaii. However, $69,000 is still higher than the average salary in the United States which is currently $53,924.
bigislandnow.com
Road Closed for Several Hours in Puna Community for Ongoing Investigation
Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches will be closed for the next several hours due to an ongoing investigation, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Police have not yet specified the nature of the investigation. The boulevard will be shut down between South Nenue and Niuhi Streets. Motorists can use the...
mauinow.com
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
BEAT OF HAWAII
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
