Refinery29
No One Does Cosy & Stylish Autumn Loungewear Like Asquith
Autumn is the time to get cosy. To nest, as it were, with our warmest bedding, our richest scented candles and a pile of really good books. An important factor in achieving this state of pure, swaddled bliss is our clothing — namely the comfiest, softest, most "I-never-want-to-change-out-of-this" loungewear in our wardrobe.
YOGA・
Refinery29
CURLFEST Roller Set Is Back Bringing The Natural Black Hair Community Together Through Skating
This Saturday, September 17, CURLFEST by the Curly Girl Collective is bringing back their Roller Set skating and dance party to Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Since 2014, the annual CURLFEST event has been a staple in the natural and curly hair community for Black folks. Their last event took place in 2019 amassing 75,000 people to the festival alone. Now, after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, they’re back and tapping into what has been uplifting our community and getting us through the last two years: skating!
Refinery29
DedCool’s Milk Just Got Intense — & We Couldn’t Be More Obsessed
DedCool did it again. It made our wildest dreams come true. The effortlessly cool fragrance brand just launched two new awe-inspiring scents: XTRA Milk and Smiley Face Garden. Ever since smelling DedCool's signature Milk scent in a detergent canister, I wanted to absolutely bathe in it. I got the regular Milk fragrance, and it very quickly became my go-to. Obsessed is too light a word for my feelings. The one thing I wanted? A stronger fragrance with the same clean and effortless smell as the OG. And DedCool, as always, delivered. Enter XTRA Milk.
Refinery29
The Uniqlo x Ines De La Fressange Collection Is Giving French Girl Meets Menswear
We can always count on Uniqlo to link up with unexpected and understated designers. Usually, these are skilled legacy folks in classic tailoring who use premium fabrics to maintain crisp lines, pressed lapels, and razor pleats. When the Japanese fashion brand brings these designers into its retail space, the collabs generally beget collections that offer a fresh and exciting take on the “fashion staples” or “capsule wardrobe” concepts. For its latest major drop, Uniqlo has continued its partnership with French model and fashion designer Inès de la Fressange, whose eye for feminine beauty, suiting details, and appreciation for utility have spawned inspiration for what the “everyday uniform” for the everyday woman can be and look like.
Refinery29
The Zara x Narciso Rodriguez Collection Includes Slip Dresses & Bustiers
Update: The Narciso Rodriguez x Zara collection is available to shop in Australia now. In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colourblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this warmer period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’ simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
