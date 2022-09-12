We can always count on Uniqlo to link up with unexpected and understated designers. Usually, these are skilled legacy folks in classic tailoring who use premium fabrics to maintain crisp lines, pressed lapels, and razor pleats. When the Japanese fashion brand brings these designers into its retail space, the collabs generally beget collections that offer a fresh and exciting take on the “fashion staples” or “capsule wardrobe” concepts. For its latest major drop, Uniqlo has continued its partnership with French model and fashion designer Inès de la Fressange, whose eye for feminine beauty, suiting details, and appreciation for utility have spawned inspiration for what the “everyday uniform” for the everyday woman can be and look like.

