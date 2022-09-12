Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Clerks III review, or how Kevin Smith made me cry
At no point in the lead-up to seeing Clerks III did I expect filmmaker Kevin Smith’s latest movie to take me on an emotional journey that would leave me wistfully pondering the last 27 years of my life. And yet, halfway through the film, there I was, wiping tears from my eyes between all the dick jokes and celebrity cameos.
Michelle Branch says she is in therapy with husband Patrick Carney following slap: ‘I love him’
Michelle Branch has revealed she and husband Patrick Carney are in therapy to “deal with our s***” following a separation in August.The “Goodbye To You” singer, 39, openly admitted to slapping Carney, 42, after claiming on social media that he cheated on her while she was “at home with our six-month-old baby”.She was arrested on domestic assault charges in relation to the slap, which were subsequently dismissed.The couple began divorce proceedings in the days after Branch was arrested, but have since suspended them for six months to “effect reconciliation”.In a new interview with The Cut, Branch opened up about...
Digital Trends
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. That’s no secret, considering the streamer has over $220 million subscribers. However, the better question revolves around what people tend to watch. In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?. Every week, the streaming service...
Digital Trends
Sega explains why it’s officially ditching the Yakuza name for Like a Dragon
The Yakuza name is no more, as Sega plans to officially rebrand the series of crime dramas under the franchise name “Like a Dragon” moving forward — a move that became apparent with the reveal of three new games prior to this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Speaking to Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative confirmed the reason for the name change.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Pearl review: a star is born (and is very, very bloody)
Pearl is a candy-coated piece of rotten fruit. The film, which is director Ti West’s prequel to this year’s X, trades in the desaturated look and 1970s seediness of its parent film for a lurid, Douglas Sirk-inspired aesthetic that seems, at first, to exist incongruently with its story of intense violence and horror. But much like its titular protagonist, whose youthful beauty and Southern lilt masks the monster within, there’s a poison lurking beneath Pearl’s vibrant colors and seemingly untarnished Depression-era America setting.
Digital Trends
Return to Monkey Island is about ‘unfinished business’ for its creators
Few adventure games series have the staying power of Monkey Island. Something about the humor and heart in the ongoing travels of Guybrush Threepwood as he strives to become a mighty pirate has resonated with players ever since the point-and-click adventure game The Secret of Monkey Island first released over 30 ago.
Digital Trends
3 reasons why Instagram Reels is failing to compete with TikTok
Instagram Reels appears to be failing to catch up to TikTok — that is, according to a recent report published by The Wall Street Journal. The report included an internal document, which contained a summary of “internal Meta research.”. Contents. How far is Instagram Reels behind? Well, according...
Analysis: A definitive rebuttal to every racist 'Little Mermaid' argument
Halle Bailey's portrayal of Ariel has brought out a wave of racist criticism. Aside from the fact that "The Little Mermaid" is literal fiction, such arguments are easily debunked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The cast and crew of See How They Run on the art of the murder mystery
The lights go out, a woman screams, and a loud thud breaks the silence. When the lights come on again, a dead body is revealed and a room full of shocked witnesses eye each other warily. Which one of them did it? That’s the premise of pretty much every murder mystery in the 20th century, and See How They Run, a new film starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, doesn’t stray too far from that formula. Its most appealing quality is how lovingly retro it all feels: the ne’er-do-well victim, the shady suspects, and the dark mansion where all secrets are revealed.
Digital Trends
Evan Peters is chilling in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The word “monster” is thrown around so often that it’s lost a lot of its meaning. It’s supposed to be a word that describes something horrific and evil beyond description. In the case of Jeffrey Dahmer, monster is the only word that is appropriate. Beneath the surface of his benign appearance lies the heart of a serial killer who preyed upon young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Cannibalism, necrophilia, torture, murder, and sexual assault were just some of his crimes. Now, Netflix is offering a new exploration of this killer in the upcoming miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Digital Trends
The slasher Sick is a highlight of TIFF’s Midnight Madness
Did Scream ever leave the pop-culture bloodstream? Two decades ago, its influence seemed oddly temporary; we got only a few short years of revivalist teen slashers before the genre cycled back around to supernatural scares. Since then, however, Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s 1996 meta homage has kept creeping back into the zeitgeist, like that masked killer that just won’t die. Beyond the periodic continuations (and MTV adaptation), the ghost of Ghostface rears its head any time a horror movie gets a little self-referential or arranges a whodunit of potential hack-and-slashers. This past year or so has given us an official legacy sequel, plus modern offspring like Bodies Bodies Bodies, Werewolves Within, and Netflix’s Gen Z-courting Fear Street trilogy.
Digital Trends
AMC Plus Free Trial: Stream hit shows like The Walking Dead for free
There’s no better way to break in one of the best streaming devices than with a free trial at any of the best streaming services. One streaming service that’s full of what to watch right now is AMC Plus, the streaming services by the network that brought us Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Walking Dead, and Better Call Saul, among others. An AMC Plus free trial is a great way to binge-watch some of your favorite AMC content and to explore whether or not the popular streaming service is something you’d like to have access to more frequently with a paid subscription.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Zac Efron goes to Vietnam in the shallow comedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever
It was wishful thinking to imagine that Peter Farrelly would go back to making dick and fart jokes with his brother, Bobby, after winning Best Picture for Green Book, whose road to Academy glory began here in Toronto four years ago. How are you gonna keep him on the flatulence farm when he’s seen the bright lights of the Kodak Theatre? Following the rosy can’t-we-call-get-along biopic race relations of his previous film and their unfortunate Oscar-night victory, the guy who once gave Cameron Diaz a spunky new hairdo, has officially traded lowbrow comedy for middlebrow dramedy. There’s gold (statuettes) in them hills.
Digital Trends
See How They Run review: a charming but slight whodunit
The opening narration of See How They Run, which comes courtesy of Adrien Brody’s ill-fated Leo Köpernick, doesn’t just tell you what kind of movie it is. Brody’s sardonic voice-over also makes it clear that See How They Run knows exactly what kind of a story it’s telling, and so do its characters. As Köpernick is killed by an unknown assailant in See How They Run’s prologue, Brody’s voice even dryly remarks: “I should have seen this coming. It’s always the most unlikable character that gets killed first.”
Comments / 0