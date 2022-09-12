There’s no better way to break in one of the best streaming devices than with a free trial at any of the best streaming services. One streaming service that’s full of what to watch right now is AMC Plus, the streaming services by the network that brought us Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Walking Dead, and Better Call Saul, among others. An AMC Plus free trial is a great way to binge-watch some of your favorite AMC content and to explore whether or not the popular streaming service is something you’d like to have access to more frequently with a paid subscription.

