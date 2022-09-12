Read full article on original website
Watch 3 consumer startup CEOs face off on a new episode of GeekWire’s Elevator Pitch
GeekWire’s Elevator Pitch startup competition is back with a new episode that takes a look at three consumer products. Now in its third season, this video series — presented by WestRiver Group — follows startup leaders as they pitch their companies during the 32-second ride to the top floor of Seattle’s Smith Tower.
Amazon will let sellers send email messages to more customers in expansion of marketing tools
Amazon plans to give third-party sellers a series of new marketing tools, including the ability to send emails to customers who’ve made repeat or recent purchases, or spent large amounts with specific sellers over time. Until now, sellers have only been able to send marketing emails through Amazon’s system...
18 Reviews People Actually Wrote On Products And Restaurants That Made Me Question Humanity's Intelligence Level
"I hate this place because teens were there enjoying there self's" — A one-star theme park review.
Envoy acquires Worksphere, a Seattle startup that helps companies manage their workplace
Worksphere, the Seattle-based startup building a platform to manage hybrid workplace experiences, has been acquired by San Francisco-based competitor Envoy. Both companies sell software that helps employers manage how workers book desks and use physical office space. Envoy launched in 2013 and raised $111 million in January. It also acquired...
'Quiet quitting is not for us': Black employees share why quiet quitting is not for people of color — and why they're outright quitting instead
People of color have historically had to work harder for professional success. Black employees told Insider why they're rejecting "quiet quitting."
Tech Moves: Microsoft’s former enviro chief joins gaming-focused private equity firm
Lucas Joppa, Microsoft’s first-ever chief environmental officer, is leaving the software, cloud and gaming giant for a role at a new private equity firm called Haveli Investments. Haveli was created by Brian Sheth, the billionaire co-founder of Austin-based Vista Equity Partners. The firm is focused on video gaming and...
Taqtile, a Seattle startup that sells AR-enabled job training tech, raises $5M
The news: Taqtile, a Seattle-based augmented reality startup will that works with enterprise customers for software-enabled job training, raised $5 million to boost hiring and marketing efforts. The tech: The 55-person company develops an AR-enabled application called Manifest that works on headsets, including Microsoft’s HoloLens and Magic Leap, as well...
Microsoft Azure ramps up access to cloud computing via SpaceX’s Starlink satellites
With SpaceX’s help, Microsoft is taking the next step toward merging cloud computing with available-anywhere satellite connectivity. Today Microsoft announced the start of a private preview for Azure Orbital Cloud Access, which lets users link up with the cloud in a single hop from virtually anywhere via SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation.
Amazon faces new antitrust lawsuit filed by California AG alleging anticompetitive practices
California filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday that accuses the Seattle tech giant of violating antitrust laws. Amazon has faced increasing antitrust-related scrutiny in recent years from government agencies across the globe, but this suit represents “the biggest legal challenge to date” for Amazon, according to The Wall Street Journal.
