ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer

After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements

The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Not Add Microtransactions After All

Halo developer 343 Industries has confirmed it will not add microtransactions to The Master Chief Collection after exploring the possibility of doing so earlier this year. 343 said it considered adding purchasable Spartan Points to the game, but that is no longer happening. In a blog post, 343 simply stated,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Files
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Multiplayer Raids

In a first for the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature raids, Activision announced today during the Call of Duty Next event. They won't be available at launch, however. Raids are described as a "whole new experience" for Call of Duty. They take the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Is A Separate Game, Not A Port

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (formerly known as Project Aurora) received its proper, finalized title during GameSpot's recent Swipe mobile showcase, but today, during Activision's Call of Duty Next event, the game was fully unveiled. Activision is hoping to offer a genuine Warzone experience with 120 online players, a huge map, vehicles, and mechanics like the Gulag, all on iOS and Android devices.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On

GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg

Since its release in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has expanded with a variety of crossover-themed updates. And just like any battle royale game, people love to show off their skins in-game. It's almost become a statement to have either the most expensive skin or the ones that only come once a year. Throughout the years, Activision has licensed some properties to create new outfits or operators for the item shop in-game. The first crossover began during the Modern Warfare era in October 2020 with the Haunting of Verdansk. This was the first time Activision sold licensed skins that were inspired by horror movies such as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Saw, and The Drums of Jeopardy.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta

Revealed during Call of Duty Next, Infinity Ward highlighted everything players can expect when getting hands-on with Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The beta begins September 16 with an early access period on PlayStation for players who have preordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend. Here are all the details needed to score access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta and how to preload, but here is everything expected to arrive when the beta goes live.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback

As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free To Play On All Consoles Starting October 18

EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play. As of October 18, The Sims 4 base game will be available for all new players to download free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin or Steam. Any expansions, game packs, and kits, however, will have to be purchased separately.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown

The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy