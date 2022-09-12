Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements
The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
Gamespot
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Not Add Microtransactions After All
Halo developer 343 Industries has confirmed it will not add microtransactions to The Master Chief Collection after exploring the possibility of doing so earlier this year. 343 said it considered adding purchasable Spartan Points to the game, but that is no longer happening. In a blog post, 343 simply stated,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Legend of the Swordsmen, Launch!
We have no news or videos for The Legend of the Swordsmen, Launch!. Sorry!
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirmed For PS4, New Resident Evil Showcase Coming In October
Updates for Resident Evil 4 Remake have been nonexistent since the game was first unveiled back in June, but during the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, the game was confirmed for release on a new platform: PlayStation 4. The PS4 version was excluded from the original announcement, which only confirmed...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Multiplayer Raids
In a first for the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature raids, Activision announced today during the Call of Duty Next event. They won't be available at launch, however. Raids are described as a "whole new experience" for Call of Duty. They take the...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Is A Separate Game, Not A Port
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (formerly known as Project Aurora) received its proper, finalized title during GameSpot's recent Swipe mobile showcase, but today, during Activision's Call of Duty Next event, the game was fully unveiled. Activision is hoping to offer a genuine Warzone experience with 120 online players, a huge map, vehicles, and mechanics like the Gulag, all on iOS and Android devices.
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Gamespot
Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg
Since its release in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has expanded with a variety of crossover-themed updates. And just like any battle royale game, people love to show off their skins in-game. It's almost become a statement to have either the most expensive skin or the ones that only come once a year. Throughout the years, Activision has licensed some properties to create new outfits or operators for the item shop in-game. The first crossover began during the Modern Warfare era in October 2020 with the Haunting of Verdansk. This was the first time Activision sold licensed skins that were inspired by horror movies such as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Saw, and The Drums of Jeopardy.
Gamespot
Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta
Revealed during Call of Duty Next, Infinity Ward highlighted everything players can expect when getting hands-on with Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The beta begins September 16 with an early access period on PlayStation for players who have preordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend. Here are all the details needed to score access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta and how to preload, but here is everything expected to arrive when the beta goes live.
Gamespot
Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback
As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Kiriko, A Ninja Support Hero And The Protector Of Kanezaka
A new support hero is coming to Overwatch, and she's full of life, cheeky remarks, and some seriously game-changing abilities. Revealed at Tokyo Game Show, Kiriko is the newest addition to Overwatch 2's roster, and while her formal title might be "Protector of Kanezaka," she might also be the most clutch player on your team.
Gamespot
The Voices Games 3d Collection
We have no news or videos for The Voices Games 3d Collection. Sorry!
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free To Play On All Consoles Starting October 18
EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play. As of October 18, The Sims 4 base game will be available for all new players to download free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin or Steam. Any expansions, game packs, and kits, however, will have to be purchased separately.
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
Comments / 0