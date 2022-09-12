Read full article on original website
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal...
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Kiriko, A Ninja Support Hero And The Protector Of Kanezaka
A new support hero is coming to Overwatch, and she's full of life, cheeky remarks, and some seriously game-changing abilities. Revealed at Tokyo Game Show, Kiriko is the newest addition to Overwatch 2's roster, and while her formal title might be "Protector of Kanezaka," she might also be the most clutch player on your team.
The Legend of the Swordsmen, Launch!
Hideo Kojima Teases New Game With Mysterious Photos And Website
Video game creator and weekly podcaster Hideo Kojima has begun teasing his next project, which is featured on a new website. A shadowy image of a face with the words "Who Am I?" written across can be seen on the site, and clicking on the image prompts users to share the photograph across social media. Something that Geoff Keighley has naturally done already.
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer
Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's First Trailer Puts You In The Mind Of A Killer
Netflix has released the first trailer for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a biographical crime drama co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Stories, Glee) and frequent collaborator Ian Brennan (The Politician). The limited series comes to Netflix on September 21. As the title suggests, the series follows the...
Netflix's The Sea Beast Review - A Familiar, Yet Engaging Adventure Story
It's easy to write-off an overly familiar film as just another derivative piece of art. Though that initial assessment wouldn't be entirely wrong, definition-wise, doing so would negate that film's ability to inform, delight, and otherwise entertain an audience. That's certainly the case with Netflix's The Sea Beast, a wonderfully animated movie that sports a grand cast and solid storytelling.
Rex201Raptor
Who do you guys think would win a fight Tyrant or Zetton two powerful ultraman kaiju?
YARG: Yet Another Rage Game
Artifact (Adult)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Maps Overview | COD Next Showcase 2022
" Joseph Cecot breaks down Sarrif Bay, one of Modern Warfare 2's big maps. as well as a smaller map called Mercado Las Almas"
