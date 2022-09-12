ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On

GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Hideo Kojima Teases New Game With Mysterious Photos And Website

Video game creator and weekly podcaster Hideo Kojima has begun teasing his next project, which is featured on a new website. A shadowy image of a face with the words "Who Am I?" written across can be seen on the site, and clicking on the image prompts users to share the photograph across social media. Something that Geoff Keighley has naturally done already.
Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer

Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Netflix's The Sea Beast Review - A Familiar, Yet Engaging Adventure Story

It's easy to write-off an overly familiar film as just another derivative piece of art. Though that initial assessment wouldn't be entirely wrong, definition-wise, doing so would negate that film's ability to inform, delight, and otherwise entertain an audience. That's certainly the case with Netflix's The Sea Beast, a wonderfully animated movie that sports a grand cast and solid storytelling.
Rex201Raptor

Who do you guys think would win a fight Tyrant or Zetton two powerful ultraman kaiju?
