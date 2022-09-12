Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Gamespot
Card Racing Simulator: Otterrific Arcade
Latest on Card Racing Simulator: Otterrific Arcade. We have no news or videos for Card Racing Simulator: Otterrific Arcade. Sorry!
Gamespot
There Swings a Skull: Grim Tidings
We have no news or videos for There Swings a Skull: Grim Tidings. Sorry!
Gamespot
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
The Legend of the Swordsmen, Launch!
We have no news or videos for The Legend of the Swordsmen, Launch!. Sorry!
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Gamespot
Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback
As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free To Play On All Consoles Starting October 18
EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play. As of October 18, The Sims 4 base game will be available for all new players to download free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin or Steam. Any expansions, game packs, and kits, however, will have to be purchased separately.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Is A Separate Game, Not A Port
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (formerly known as Project Aurora) received its proper, finalized title during GameSpot's recent Swipe mobile showcase, but today, during Activision's Call of Duty Next event, the game was fully unveiled. Activision is hoping to offer a genuine Warzone experience with 120 online players, a huge map, vehicles, and mechanics like the Gulag, all on iOS and Android devices.
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirmed For PS4, New Resident Evil Showcase Coming In October
Updates for Resident Evil 4 Remake have been nonexistent since the game was first unveiled back in June, but during the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, the game was confirmed for release on a new platform: PlayStation 4. The PS4 version was excluded from the original announcement, which only confirmed...
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer
Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Spec Ops Mode, First Image Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the franchise's Special Ops (Spec Ops) mode, though developer Infinity Ward isn't saying much about what to expect from it at this stage. As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed the mode is coming,...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Multiplayer Raids
In a first for the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature raids, Activision announced today during the Call of Duty Next event. They won't be available at launch, however. Raids are described as a "whole new experience" for Call of Duty. They take the...
Gamespot
Overwatch Will Disappear October 2, Return As Overwatch 2 October 4
The original version of Overwatch that launched in 2016 will be no more starting on October 2, after which the game's servers will be shut down and converted into Overwatch 2, Blizzard has confirmed. In a group interview that Eurogamer participated in, Blizzard stated Overwatch will go offline 27 hours...
Comments / 0