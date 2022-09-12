Politics is set to return in full force following the Queen’s funeral, with ministers outlining support for businesses and plans to see the NHS through the winter, before the Chancellor’s mini-budget rounds off the week.Normal activity in Westminster has been put on hold since the monarch’s death, with business in both Houses halted for the official period of mourning.It is expected that MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday, following the state funeral on Monday, where those who wish to do so can take a new oath or affirmation to the King.The PA news agency understands that Business Secretary...

