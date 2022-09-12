The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO