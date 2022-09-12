Read full article on original website
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda Returning In Street Fighter 6
Capcom has confirmed a foursome of classic Street Fighter characters will be returning in Street Fighter 6, dialing the confirmed playable character count to 11. Ken, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Blanka all featured during the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, giving players a first look at all of their abilities. The four will retain most of their moves from previous iterations, while adding a few new tricks to their arsenals.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC
Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, coming to PC for the first time.
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Kiriko, A Ninja Support Hero And The Protector Of Kanezaka
A new support hero is coming to Overwatch, and she's full of life, cheeky remarks, and some seriously game-changing abilities. Revealed at Tokyo Game Show, Kiriko is the newest addition to Overwatch 2's roster, and while her formal title might be "Protector of Kanezaka," she might also be the most clutch player on your team.
Like A Dragon: Ishin Preorders Are Already Discounted
Like a Dragon: Ishin was just revealed a few days ago on September 13, but that’s not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. Head over to the online retailer today, and you can snag a Steam version of the game for just $53, down from its usual $60. Preordering...
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free To Play On All Consoles Starting October 18
EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play. As of October 18, The Sims 4 base game will be available for all new players to download free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin or Steam. Any expansions, game packs, and kits, however, will have to be purchased separately.
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
GTA Online Weekly Update: Community Series Showcases Player-Made Races
It's another week, and GTA Online has another rotation of events and bonuses. This week's featured event is the new Community Series and is meant to highlight player-made Jobs. Players can launch the playlist from Legion Square and find seven races. Community Races. Rewards: 2X GTA$ and RP, GTA$ 200K...
Pokemon Go Celesteela Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Celesteela, along with its counterpart Kartana, made a surprise appearance in Pokemon Go Gyms in the Southern Hemisphere for a surprise limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast, released without announcement from Niantic, began appearing on September 13. Its counterpart, Kartana, is appearing in the Northern Hemisphere. This is Celesteela’s first time being available in Pokemon Go, so both veterans and newcomers have the opportunity to add a new entry in their Pokedexes.
