ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown

The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Trombone Champ

We have no news or videos for Trombone Champ. Sorry!
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Gamespot

Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda Returning In Street Fighter 6

Capcom has confirmed a foursome of classic Street Fighter characters will be returning in Street Fighter 6, dialing the confirmed playable character count to 11. Ken, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Blanka all featured during the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, giving players a first look at all of their abilities. The four will retain most of their moves from previous iterations, while adding a few new tricks to their arsenals.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, coming to PC for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Like A Dragon: Ishin Preorders Are Already Discounted

Like a Dragon: Ishin was just revealed a few days ago on September 13, but that’s not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. Head over to the online retailer today, and you can snag a Steam version of the game for just $53, down from its usual $60. Preordering...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On

GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free To Play On All Consoles Starting October 18

EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play. As of October 18, The Sims 4 base game will be available for all new players to download free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin or Steam. Any expansions, game packs, and kits, however, will have to be purchased separately.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation

Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online Weekly Update: Community Series Showcases Player-Made Races

It's another week, and GTA Online has another rotation of events and bonuses. This week's featured event is the new Community Series and is meant to highlight player-made Jobs. Players can launch the playlist from Legion Square and find seven races. Community Races. Rewards: 2X GTA$ and RP, GTA$ 200K...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Celesteela Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Celesteela, along with its counterpart Kartana, made a surprise appearance in Pokemon Go Gyms in the Southern Hemisphere for a surprise limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast, released without announcement from Niantic, began appearing on September 13. Its counterpart, Kartana, is appearing in the Northern Hemisphere. This is Celesteela’s first time being available in Pokemon Go, so both veterans and newcomers have the opportunity to add a new entry in their Pokedexes.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy