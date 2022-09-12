ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown

The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
Gamespot

Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer

Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
Gamespot

Gamespot

Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback

As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Celesteela Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Celesteela, along with its counterpart Kartana, made a surprise appearance in Pokemon Go Gyms in the Southern Hemisphere for a surprise limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast, released without announcement from Niantic, began appearing on September 13. Its counterpart, Kartana, is appearing in the Northern Hemisphere. This is Celesteela’s first time being available in Pokemon Go, so both veterans and newcomers have the opportunity to add a new entry in their Pokedexes.
Gamespot

Gamespot

Gamespot

Like A Dragon: Ishin Preorders Are Already Discounted

Like a Dragon: Ishin was just revealed a few days ago on September 13, but that’s not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. Head over to the online retailer today, and you can snag a Steam version of the game for just $53, down from its usual $60. Preordering...
Gamespot

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On

GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Gamespot

Immortal Red Sonja #6 - The Feasting Hall

A new storyline begins as Sonja the Red realizes her destiny. The journey has been long, the dangers grave. But with a fuller understanding of the cursed chainmail on her back, Sonja will strive to finish her quest before the dark forces on her path overwhelm...
Gamespot

Netflix's The Sea Beast Review - A Familiar, Yet Engaging Adventure Story

It's easy to write-off an overly familiar film as just another derivative piece of art. Though that initial assessment wouldn't be entirely wrong, definition-wise, doing so would negate that film's ability to inform, delight, and otherwise entertain an audience. That's certainly the case with Netflix's The Sea Beast, a wonderfully animated movie that sports a grand cast and solid storytelling.
