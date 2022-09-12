ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback

As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On

GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown

The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasts Of Burden#Video Game#Voice Of Cards
Gamespot

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, coming to PC for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Cute Bully Nyanbaba

We have no news or videos for Cute Bully Nyanbaba. Sorry!
PETS
Gamespot

Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer

Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Like A Dragon: Ishin Preorders Are Already Discounted

Like a Dragon: Ishin was just revealed a few days ago on September 13, but that’s not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. Head over to the online retailer today, and you can snag a Steam version of the game for just $53, down from its usual $60. Preordering...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

when we lost

We have no news or videos for when we lost. Sorry!
SPORTS
Gamespot

Artifact (Adult)

Latest on Artifact (Adult) We have no news or videos for Artifact (Adult). Sorry!
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer

After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy