Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback
As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
The Legend of the Swordsmen, Launch!
Card Racing Simulator: Otterrific Arcade
Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements
The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Multiplayer Raids
In a first for the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature raids, Activision announced today during the Call of Duty Next event. They won't be available at launch, however. Raids are described as a "whole new experience" for Call of Duty. They take the...
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
Overwatch Will Disappear October 2, Return As Overwatch 2 October 4
The original version of Overwatch that launched in 2016 will be no more starting on October 2, after which the game's servers will be shut down and converted into Overwatch 2, Blizzard has confirmed. In a group interview that Eurogamer participated in, Blizzard stated Overwatch will go offline 27 hours...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Spec Ops Mode, First Image Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the franchise's Special Ops (Spec Ops) mode, though developer Infinity Ward isn't saying much about what to expect from it at this stage. As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed the mode is coming,...
The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free To Play On All Consoles Starting October 18
EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play. As of October 18, The Sims 4 base game will be available for all new players to download free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin or Steam. Any expansions, game packs, and kits, however, will have to be purchased separately.
Lovelust: Project Stockholm
Like A Dragon: Ishin Preorders Are Already Discounted
Like a Dragon: Ishin was just revealed a few days ago on September 13, but that’s not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. Head over to the online retailer today, and you can snag a Steam version of the game for just $53, down from its usual $60. Preordering...
