Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
The Legend of the Swordsmen, Launch!
Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer
Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
There Swings a Skull: Grim Tidings
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
The Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free To Play On All Consoles Starting October 18
EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play. As of October 18, The Sims 4 base game will be available for all new players to download free of charge on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin or Steam. Any expansions, game packs, and kits, however, will have to be purchased separately.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
GTA Online Weekly Update: Community Series Showcases Player-Made Races
It's another week, and GTA Online has another rotation of events and bonuses. This week's featured event is the new Community Series and is meant to highlight player-made Jobs. Players can launch the playlist from Legion Square and find seven races. Community Races. Rewards: 2X GTA$ and RP, GTA$ 200K...
Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback
As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda Returning In Street Fighter 6
Capcom has confirmed a foursome of classic Street Fighter characters will be returning in Street Fighter 6, dialing the confirmed playable character count to 11. Ken, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Blanka all featured during the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, giving players a first look at all of their abilities. The four will retain most of their moves from previous iterations, while adding a few new tricks to their arsenals.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Maps Overview | COD Next Showcase 2022
" Joseph Cecot breaks down Sarrif Bay, one of Modern Warfare 2's big maps. as well as a smaller map called Mercado Las Almas"
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
