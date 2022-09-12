Read full article on original website
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
East Valley Tribune
‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa
Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills
MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events and Festivals
This weekend's metro Phoenix food and drink events strike an unusual chord. Get ready to celebrate all things garlic or glass etching. Learn about bourbon, or sip on mezcal at our drink-focused happenings. Here are five events taking place in downtown Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Scottsdale this weekend, September 16...
East Valley Tribune
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants homebuilder to return $15K down payment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix couple was ready to build a place to retire down in Eloy. But a week after handing over a down payment, a major medical issue made the move impossible. Now, they just want their money back. The Robson Ranch retirement community is sprouting...
AZFamily
Arcadia homeowners concerned over privacy, security ahead of Cholla trail reopening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just 15 days, the Cholla hiking trail at Camelback Mountain will open to the public for the first time in more than two years. While this is welcome news for some, homeowners in the area worry about security and privacy. Now they are asking the city to work with them.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
The Reserve at San Tan in Gilbert sells for $53.1M
Newmark announced it has completed the $53.1 million sale of The Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot, trophy-quality office property in Gilbert, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink and Managing Director Scott Scharlach led the sale, along with Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon and his team. Executive Managing Director and Market Leader Mike Garlick also played an instrumental role in the sale and has been retained by new ownership to lead leasing efforts at the property. The seller was Orsett Properties, and the buyer was West Valley Properties, Inc.
A north Scottsdale HOA wants 670 Sissoo trees cut down. Homeowners are fighting to keep them
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Multi-million dollar homes, fancy cars and Sissoo trees. That's what you will see when you first enter the Arcadia at Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale. There are about 126 dream homes and more than 600 Sissoo trees. “The trees are beautiful and provide so much shade,”...
LA Crab Shack Coming to Peoria in Early 2023
Fresh Gulf Coast seafood and Happy Hour drinks are coming to the West Valley.
KTAR.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a three-vehicles collided in the area of Scottsdale [..]
fabulousarizona.com
The Merchantile Phoenix Set to Open This Fall
The Valley’s beloved The Merchantile will open its second location, this time in Phoenix, this fall—just in time for the holiday season. The Merchantile is an artisan market that grants small business owners a space and voice to share their work with our ever-growing community. The new location is the second brick-and-mortar outpost, following the Tempe Marketplace location, which brought over 300 shoppers to each of its 10 market series events.
East Valley Tribune
Desert Mountain holds off furious Mountain View rally
Desert Mountain head coach Conrad Hamilton said his team became too comfortable with their two-touchdown lead against Mountain View at halftime. They made mistakes and allowed a fake punt by the Toros that set them up inside the red zone and capitalize with a touchdown. Then, his offense gave up a pick-six to Dwight Culpepper.
Comments / 1