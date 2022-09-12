Read full article on original website
America is getting older. Which states have the largest elderly populations?
The number of Americans 65 and older is on the rise due to the combination of an aging baby boom generation and a decreasing death rate for older people, according to an analysis of government data. The national population over the age of 65 more than doubled between 1980 and...
How will the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 change corporate taxes?
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, 2022, will change the way large corporations are taxed. This new law will impose a minimum tax of 15% on the book income of corporations that made an average of $1 billion a year over the past three years.
How does the government regulate private insurance costs?
National healthcare spending increased by 9.7% in 2020 – about double the increase from the year prior – according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. One of the main sources of healthcare spending is the cost of health insurance. About 54% of Americans get health insurance...
How much emissions do electric cars produce?
Last year, President Joe Biden set a goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all car sales in the US by 2030. By expanding tax credits for electric vehicles in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration hopes to expand the electric car fleet beyond the current 7 million fully electric or hybrid vehicles in the US.
Which states are getting younger?
In 2021, 81.2 million Americans were under the age of 20. That’s about 1.5 million more than in 2000. However, the overall population grew by nearly 50 million people, meaning that young people accounted for a smaller share of the population in 2020. The share of young people in...
Who benefits from student debt cancellation?
The Biden Administration recently announced it will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000. Biden will also cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt for people who received Pell Grants [1]as low-income undergraduate students.
How much government money does Planned Parenthood receive?
The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned the constitutional right to abortion, leaving the legality of the procedure up to state legislatures. The ruling also placed a renewed focus on abortion providers throughout the US. Some providers have had to shut down operations while others find themselves overwhelmed with new patients traveling from other states where abortion has been recently restricted.
How much do states spend on prisons?
State governments spent a combined $55 billion on corrections in 2020, with most of the spending going toward operating state-run prisons. There were more than 1.2 million people in prison[1] in 2020, according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Spending per prisoner varies widely across states, from about...
ABOUT
USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.http://usafacts.org
