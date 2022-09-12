ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

klcc.org

Lessons learned from 2020 helped Oregon avoid another fire disaster

The Oregon wildfire season in 2020 destroyed more than 4,000 homes and tore through 1.1 million acres. Nine people died. Most of the devastation occurred over a 72-hour period of a horrific Labor Day weekend. Fires spread rapidly, fueled by wind and dry weather, with many residents fleeing the flames with little advance notice.
klcc.org

SNAP food spoiled after wildfire evacuations or power shutoffs may be replaced

Oregon households that are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and lost food to spoilage during evacuation or power shutoffs-- may be eligible for replacement benefits. About 40,000 Oregonians evacuated their home during recent wind and wildfire events. SNAP recipients can now request replacement benefits if they lost food...
klcc.org

Oregon State University’s new president interested in online program growth

Jayathi Murthy plans to focus on improving Oregon State University’s graduation rates, furthering research and continuing to grow what is already the state’s largest university — including its online enrollment. The new university president says she’s received a warm welcome from the OSU campus community as she steps into her role as the university’s new president.
