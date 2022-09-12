Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Nichole Stone of Marana has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status at the Manchester, New Hampshire, school is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

MARANA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO