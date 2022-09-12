Read full article on original website
Survivor Shield Foundation offers funding to victims
Survivor Shield Foundation — a nonprofit that provides direct and discrete financial assistance to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence — will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 17. Founded by 19-year-old Jake Martin, a UA sophomore studying history and Spanish, Survivor Shield Foundation started as...
Lifeguard dives headfirst into career
Kevin Goodrich has put down deep roots in Marana. They’re so deep he supervises the pool where he learned to swim as a boy. As aquatics supervisor for the town of Marana, he has his hands full, training lifeguards and overseeing maintenance of its swimming pool and two splash parks.
Marana OKs 5th strategic plan
Marana’s Town Council unanimously approved its fifth strategic plan, giving the town a roadmap for the near future. The council voted on the plan during its regular meeting Sept. 6. It was the culmination of months of meetings and comments over the past seven months. It proposes many new actions.
Student Chronicles
Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Nichole Stone of Marana has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status at the Manchester, New Hampshire, school is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
More Than a Game: Bridge Builds Brain Benefits
Whether you engage in a weekly game of bridge with friends, or compete in tournaments to earn masterpoints, playing the game pays off “in spades” when it comes to maintaining and even improving cognitive health. Gabriella Pellinger, who lives at Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55...
Remodeled Walmart celebrating grand opening
Oro Valley residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2150 E. Tangerine Road as the project is now complete. To celebrate the store improvements, it is hosting a party at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16. It will include food and drinks, giveaways, face...
