Partly cloudy and hazy today with good to moderate air quality. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-near 80. An upper-level disturbance is currently moving through northeast Oregon and is producing thunderstorms in the southern Blues and Wallowa mountains. Hundreds of lightning strikes have occurred with these storms and this area will need to be watched for potential new fire starts. This first round of mountain storms should be ending by 10 AM. Another upper-level disturbance arrives this afternoon/evening with more showers and storms in the northeast mountains of Oregon. We may also see a stray shower in the Cascades later today.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO