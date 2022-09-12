ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Hazy Thursday

Partly cloudy and hazy today with good to moderate air quality. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-near 80. An upper-level disturbance is currently moving through northeast Oregon and is producing thunderstorms in the southern Blues and Wallowa mountains. Hundreds of lightning strikes have occurred with these storms and this area will need to be watched for potential new fire starts. This first round of mountain storms should be ending by 10 AM. Another upper-level disturbance arrives this afternoon/evening with more showers and storms in the northeast mountains of Oregon. We may also see a stray shower in the Cascades later today.
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
OIC registration for rental and utility assistance opens in October

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Winter season registration for the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC in Washington state opens on October, 1. To be eligible to register, residents must live in the Upper Yakima Valley, Grant County, or Adams County. Eligible residents must also fall within the income guidelines of the...
Central WA state fair starts Sept, 23rd in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Central Washington State Fair kicks off in Yakima on Friday, September, 23rd and runs through October, 2nd. The fair will feature familiar favorites, as well as some new additions for 2022. ADMISSION:. Adults-$14.50 on weekdays, $16 on the weekend. Kids ages six to twelve-$9.50. Kids under 5...
OR governor requests federal emergency declaration due to wildfires

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown has requested that a Federal Disaster Declaration be declared in Oregon, due to the wildfires burning in the state. If the Governor's request is granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Here is...
How a railroad worker strike could affect Amtrak Cascades routes

WASHINGTON STATE - With the looming possibility of interruptions to freight rail services following the September 16 deadline for an agreement between the railroads and worker unions, adjusted plans are being made for routes that could be affected. While Amtrak is not included in the contract negotiations, all train travel...
Two more counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 29

(The Center Square) – Two more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing to 29 the total that have done so so far, with more expected to follow. The judges and county commissioners of Wharton and Burnet counties this week signed resolutions calling for “additional...
How UW won perhaps the loudest college football game ever played

SEATTLE – Three decades later, Walter Bailey still sees the sky. James Clifford hears the hum inside Husky Stadium, a roar so unrelenting it barely seems real. Dave Hoffmann feels his organs shake inside his skin, dancing at a party with 73,333 friends. On Sept. 19, 1992, No. 2...
Can Washington finally make a nonconference statement against No. 11 Michigan State?

SEATTLE – What Kalen DeBoer didn’t know might hurt him. In his weekly news conference Monday, Washington’s first-year coach was informed that UW hasn’t beaten a ranked nonconference Power Five opponent inside Husky Stadium since No. 11 Michigan in 2001. In fact, UW is just 8-22 (regardless of venue) against nonconference Power Five programs in that span – with wins against Indiana (2003), Syracuse (2007, 2010), Nebraska (2010), Illinois (2013-14) and Rutgers (2016-17).
Auburn police searching for funeral bomber

AUBURN, Wash.- Auburn Police continue to search for a suspect who blew up a car at a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery. According to Police someone placed a bomb in a car during a memorial service. The car was destroyed and the explosion started a large fire. Cemetery employees reportedly...
Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
WDVA offering suicide prevention month toolkit

OLYMPIA, Wash.- September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is offering a Suicide Prevention Toolkit. The WDVA encourages everyone to get involved in suicide prevention by:. Reaching Out: contact those who may be struggling. Listening: let those who may be struggling know they're...
