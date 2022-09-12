Read full article on original website
How gas rationing at Germany’s BASF plant could plunge Europe into crisis
A shutdown would have a far-reaching impact across all sectors, from nappies to medicine
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Rationing is coming: Europe could introduce mandatory limits on electricity use as its standoff with Russia intensifies
The European Commission is proposing a cut to how much power households can use during peak hours, Bloomberg reports. It's one step toward rationing.
Energy crisis sees solar power generation hit EU record
Europe hit a new record for solar power generation this summer amid heatwaves and an energy crisis driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Figures from Ember, a UK environmental think-tank, show that the European Union generated roughly 12 per cent of its electricity from solar between May and August this year, up from 9 per cent during the same period in 2021.The record 99.4 TWh of electricity generated from solar energy helped save roughly €29 billion in fossil gas imports, according Ember’s research.“As Europe is rocked by the gas crisis, solar energy brings some much-needed relief,” said PaweÅ CzyÅ¼ak, a senior...
US News and World Report
Putin Tells Europe: if You Want Gas Then Open Nord Stream 2
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
China’s mysterious space nuclear reactor allegedly can power 10 International Space Stations
Last November, South China Morning Post reportedly announced that China was indeed developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions. Two researchers involved in the project confirmed that the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed, and some critical components were built. Now, SpaceNews has reported...
US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Shielding Putin From Ukraine
The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns
Households face a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”, a senior energy firm executive has warned ahead of the increase in the price cap on bills.EDF managing director Philippe Commaret warned that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January as a result of rocketing energy prices.His comments came as the National Grid prepared to hold an exercise to test the resilience of the UK’s systems in the event of a gas supply emergency.In January, half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That’s the reason why we want to take actions in order to do everything...
The US shale industry can't step up oil and gas output fast enough to rescue Europe this winter, its bosses say
"It's not like the US can pump a bunch more. Our production is what it is," a top shale investor told the Financial Times. "There's no bailout coming."
tipranks.com
Hydropower is Out; Coal and Battery Power are In. Check Out BTU, ARCH, and RUN Stocks
Droughts, along with persistent heat waves across several countries, have impacted the supply of hydropower. This has led to increased demand for coal and battery storage systems. We’ll discuss how two coal producers and a solar battery company are benefiting from the hydropower shortage. Rising fuel costs triggered by...
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
US News and World Report
No Italian Parties in U.S.' Russian Financing Report, Draghi Says
ROME (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. The U.S. State Department on Tuesday released a summary of the alleged Russian...
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
CNBC
The U.S. looks to rival Europe and Asia with massive floating offshore wind plan
Floating offshore wind turbines are different to bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines, which are rooted to the seabed. One advantage of floating turbines is that they can be installed in far deeper waters compared to bottom-fixed ones. In recent years, a number of big companies have made plays in the emerging...
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament to Consider Summoning Defence Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account...
US News and World Report
EU Seeks $140 Billion to Insulate Consumers From Energy Crisis
BRUSSELS/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - The European Union's executive outlined plans on Wednesday to raise more than $140 billion from energy firms to help shield households and businesses from soaring prices that threaten economic recession and insolvencies. European gas and power prices have rocketed this year as Russia cut fuel exports to...
rigzone.com
China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports
China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
