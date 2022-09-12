ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights

What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Oceanside, CA
Lifestyle
Oceanside, CA
Entertainment
Oceanside, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Entertainment
kusi.com

Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to the Oceanside Pier

SAN DIEGO – (KUSI) One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, is about to bring more than 90 of the top pro surfers to San Diego. Former Super Girl Surf California champion, Samantha Sibley, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event and to invite you down to the beach to check it out for yourself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Patsy Cline
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Television#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Open Road#Musical Performance#Food Drink#Northern Pine Brewery
eastcountymagazine.org

HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER

September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
LAKESIDE, CA
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in San Diego

Go out of your gourd, visit a farm, and let the adventure begin as we explore the best pumpkin patches in San Diego this Fall season!. It’s officially the Fall season, and that means kids are excited to head off to a San Diego pumpkin farm. As the leaves turn fiery red and start falling from the trees, it signals the start of the Halloween celebration, and of course, it’s pumpkin picking time. And there is no better way to get into the spooky spirit of the season than visiting the best pumpkin patches in San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego burgers that play faster and looser

Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy