Encinitas man meets rescuers who helped saved his wife at Moonlight Beach
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 16-18 – Two by Two
Cooler (saner?) weather prevails this weekend, so there will be relief at the various outdoor events as we soak in every last second of this San Diego summer. And do we have some pairs for you. We’ll go two by two by activity and geography, folks. Here you go.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
Eater
White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights
What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
‘Selling Sunset’s Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy In ‘Cinematic’ San Diego Ceremony
Vanessa Villela is a married woman! The Selling Sunset star exchanged vows with creative director Nick Hardy in San Diego, CA on Sept. 3. The lovebirds’ special day took place at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar and they looked incredible in their wedding attire, which included a strapless white dress for the bride and a classic tuxedo for the groom.
kusi.com
Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
kusi.com
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to the Oceanside Pier
SAN DIEGO – (KUSI) One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, is about to bring more than 90 of the top pro surfers to San Diego. Former Super Girl Surf California champion, Samantha Sibley, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event and to invite you down to the beach to check it out for yourself.
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
Pacific Beach neighbors revved up about speeding on their street
SAN DIEGO — Cars zipping through a residential neighborhood in Pacific Beach have people who live there revved up. Families say they've complained to the city and police. But cars continue to speed past the posted 25 mph speed limit on Turquoise Street near an elementary school. CBS 8...
Monserate Winery Working on Big Expansion Plans
Fallbrook-Based Winery Adding Restaurant and Venue Space
eastcountymagazine.org
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
NBC San Diego
A Souplantation Concept Restaurant is Opening in La Mesa – Slowly. Here's What We Know
When Souplantation closed all locations nationwide amid the onset of the pandemic in 2020, it took the La Mesa location with it. But the community never forgot. An adult daycare center decided to lease the vacated spot. For a while afterward, the “Souplantation” sign remained outside. Almost every...
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in San Diego
Go out of your gourd, visit a farm, and let the adventure begin as we explore the best pumpkin patches in San Diego this Fall season!. It’s officially the Fall season, and that means kids are excited to head off to a San Diego pumpkin farm. As the leaves turn fiery red and start falling from the trees, it signals the start of the Halloween celebration, and of course, it’s pumpkin picking time. And there is no better way to get into the spooky spirit of the season than visiting the best pumpkin patches in San Diego!
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego burgers that play faster and looser
Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
News 8 KFMB
Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego
Fishermen spotted two megamouth sharks 30 miles from the coast. Megamouth sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
kcrw.com
Tortilla Tournament week 1 update: Inevitable favorites, inevitable upsets
Every year, the first round of our #TortillaTournament follows the same basic script: Almost all the higher seeds win, but there’s always a couple of newcomers that stage unexpected upsets, and lay the groundwork for unexpected runs. That’s exactly what’s happening so far, changed up only by the inclusion...
Miramar Contractor Chosen for $16M Construction Project at Harbor Island West Marina
A Miramar-based general contractor has been awarded the $16 million Harbor Island West project, including demolition and renovation of the Harbor Island Drive marina. HIW Associates, which has owned and managed the marina since 1982, selected Pacific Building Group. Scope of work on the approximately 16,000-square-foot project includes:. Construction of...
