For more than two decades, UToledo students, faculty, staff and the Toledo community have joined together annually in a celebration of the right to read and think freely. Thursday, Sept. 22, marks the 25th anniversary of the University’s Banned Books Week Vigil. Dr. Paulette D. Kilmer, Communication Department professor and coordinator of the UToledo Banned Books Coalition, said this year’s Banned Books Vigil is as relevant as when it started.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO