Kansas City, MO

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
Former NFL Quarterback Reveals Tom Brady Always Snubbed Him

Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn't seem to be much of a Tom Brady fan. For the second time this week, the recently retired quarterback insisted that he, and not Derek Carr, is "that motherf----r" Brady said a team stuck with over him during a 2021 appearance on The Shop. Along with making...
Former AFC rival on Tom Brady: “He just pisses me off.”

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did not mince words about his former AFC East rival Tom Brady while appearing on Barstool Sports‘ Pardon My Take podcast. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, said Brady has been “pissing him off” for over a decade and that the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has shown him “zero respect” over the years.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sends rallying cry to his staff ahead of 'historic moment in NFL history' as Amazon Prime's exclusive Thursday Night Football $13.2bn deal begins

Ahead of Thursday's matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs - the first NFL game to exclusively be broadcast on a streaming service - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a rallying message to his staffers commemorating the occasion. The Chargers' trip to Kansas City is one of 15 regular season...
Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70

On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old. "The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement. Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from...
NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1

The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
