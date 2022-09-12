ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the Greitens child custody ruling be unsealed?

By ABC 17 News Team
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Star and The Associated Press have asked a Boone County judge to unseal her judgment in a child custody case involving former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The case attracted intense media attention thanks in large part to Greitens' campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. The judge decided to keep the decision secret, citing media scrutiny. Some Missouri media have since obtained the judgment anyway.

Should the judge's ruling be unsealed? Vote in the poll below.

fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Mo. — In the two years since the pandemic – money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well. Social Catfish published its State of Scams report Wednesday analyzing FBI and FTC scam reports. After spending time online, Susan Strauss has called them both.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
