QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the Greitens child custody ruling be unsealed?

The Kansas City Star and The Associated Press have asked a Boone County judge to unseal her judgment in a child custody case involving former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The case attracted intense media attention thanks in large part to Greitens' campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. The judge decided to keep the decision secret, citing media scrutiny. Some Missouri media have since obtained the judgment anyway.

Should the judge's ruling be unsealed?

