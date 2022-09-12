Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
Andre Walker still believes in elegance
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Ultra! Issue, no. 369, Fall 2022. Order your copy here. Andre Walker is, to those who know, a superstar of the fashion world: full of joy and exuberance and passion for the purity of elegance. He’s crafted a career unlike any other, one that stretches from staging his first show at fifteen in a Brooklyn nightclub, to his most recent collaboration with Off-White. Along the way he’s blazed a trail from London to New York to Paris, while resisting the easy categorisation of being a trailblazer. In fact, defying definition is one of the things Andre does best, instead constantly searching for beauty and glamour while designing collections under his own name and working extensively both with Marc Jacobs (at his own label and during his time at Louis Vuitton) and with Kim Jones. That both of those designers love and respect him to such an extreme degree should give you some indication of how talented and special he is.
Overheard in the Queue for the Queen's Lying-in-State
This week, London has transformed into an elaborate maze of queues, all for thousands of people to see the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. There are queues to get into The Queue, queues to get a cup of tea, queues to collect the wristband that you need to queue – all very orderly, all very British.
U.K.・
Kim Kardashian reveals ‘one-of-a-kind’ item North West will inherit from Kris Jenner’s will
Kim Kardashian has revealed her daughter North will receive a crystal Chanel purse shaped like a Lego in Kris Jenner’s will.The reality star also explained how the special item came into her family’s possession during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.Kardashian recalled the time when she was about to do her first photo shoot with designer Karl Lagerfeld and “the big myth” that he gave models a bag on set if it’s their first photo shoot with him.”However, she also revealed things didn’t exactly plan out the way she wanted.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kim Kardashian wants to date a scientist, doctor or lawyer after Pete Davidson splitKim Kardashian wants to date a scientist, doctor or lawyer after Pete Davidson splitKim Kardashian calls Pete Davidson a ‘cutie’ after breakup
Rental Opportunity of the Week: This Flat Is Literally Just a Room
What is it? Sadly this property has been removed by the agent — [lowering sunglasses] who were Foxtons, by the way – so you can no longer rent it anymore. Sorry. But before they removed it: It was a studio flat where the shower was in a cupboard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Umamicart x Moon Man's New Thai Tea Jam Is Here to Dunk on Nutella
For several years, I lived in Los Angeles’ Thai Town in East Hollywood, and I think it’s fair to say that my Thai iced tea habit got a little out of hand. See, Thai iced tea is always a pleasure, no doubt, but the food in LA’s Thai Town in crazy-good (and famous for being such—shoutout to Jitlada, Sapp Coffee Shop, and Ruen Pair), and the Thai teas there are next-level—so creamy, rich, lightly spiced, and served over that wonderful tiny crushed ice that’s almost like a slushie. It’s dessert-like, but refreshing. Cooling in contrast with your bowl of boat noodles, but warming of the spirit. Dang, it rules.
Inside the ‘Experimental’ Town That King Charles III Created
POUNDBURY, England – If you follow the Queen Mother’s gaze, you’ll find that it lands on the Duchess of Cornwall pub, where a £17.45 Venison Bourguignon or £17.95 Roasted Barramundi awaits you. Too pricey? Perhaps you’d prefer the hummus flatbread, at a princely £9.50. Or, if none of those sound appetising, you’re in luck – there’s a posh supermarket just across the road.
U.K.・
20th Century Fox to Finally Pay for Ruining That Thai Beach in ‘The Beach’
In the 2000 film The Beach, a young Leonardo DiCaprio, hot off Titanic fame, plays a young backpacker who discovers a tropical paradise in the form of a secluded beach, home to a community of travelers. Despite its cult classic status, The Beach was a critical flop—DiCaprio was nominated for...
Comments / 0