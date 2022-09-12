ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Welsh regiment led by goat in Cardiff march for King Charles’s proclamation

By Mary-Kate Findon
 5 days ago

The Royal Welsh regiment was led through the streets of Cardiff by the Goat Major as the Welsh capital proclaimed King Charles III on Sunday, 11 September.

Thousands turned out to watch as the procession marched from City Hall to the castle, where the UK’s new monarch was proclaimed in a ceremony.

Royal Welsh have adopted goats as their mascots since the 1770s.

Proclamations were also read in the devolved parliaments in Northern Ireland and Scotland on Sunday.

