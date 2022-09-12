Jan Waddell (anniebc here) - 7th August Jan lost her courageous long battle. She went peacefully at Southland Hospice, Invercargill, New Zealand . She fought till the end and her family and friends greatly miss her. She was the most wonderful, loving, caring and giving person you could ever meet. She will be missed by her family and her many friends from all over the world. Rest in power, Jan.

