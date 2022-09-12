ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
prescottenews.com

The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta

Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

The Wind Quintet’s Unique Variety – Arizona Philharmonic

I’ve mentioned before how much I enjoy the woodwind quintet for its variety of sounds. This reason alone would give me eager anticipation of Arizona Philharmonic’s Sonoran Winds Concert on Sunday, September 25, 3 PM, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Just by looking at the instruments of...
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Prescott, AZ
City
Bagdad, AZ
City
Payson, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Education
Glendale, AZ
Football
Prescott, AZ
Education
City
Wickenburg, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Poston, AZ
City
Winslow, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He was last seen leaving Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center East in Prescott Valley, driving a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a white lightning bolt across the chest, black sweatpants, and black shoes. He suffers from the onset of dementia and is a diabetic.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy