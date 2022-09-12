Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Badgers Birdies Fall All Around Barry Goldwater 9-0: PHS Sports Roundup
The Badgers continue to dominate their opponents with a 9-0 sweep over visiting Barry Goldwater at Prescott High School. The Badgers have won 62 of the 63 games they have played so far. Elle Long in her senior season said, “We are having a really good season and looking back...
prescottenews.com
“Rainer and Friends Ballet Gala”: MFAB Announces Ballet Gala in Prescott on September 24, 2022
On September 24, 2022, international stars of classical ballet will perform at the Hendrix Auditorium at 300 S. Granite Street, Prescott, AZ 86303, on the Mile High Middle School campus. The program starts at 6:30pm, with doors open at 6pm. Tickets are available for $30 – $75 and can be purchased at: eventbrite.com.
prescottenews.com
The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta
Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
prescottenews.com
The Wind Quintet’s Unique Variety – Arizona Philharmonic
I’ve mentioned before how much I enjoy the woodwind quintet for its variety of sounds. This reason alone would give me eager anticipation of Arizona Philharmonic’s Sonoran Winds Concert on Sunday, September 25, 3 PM, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Just by looking at the instruments of...
prescottenews.com
Downtown residents, business owners sue Phoenix over growing homeless encampment – Cronkite News
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Kicks off September with Major Drug Seizures
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted two traffic stops on the I-17 corridor outside of Cordes Lakes in the first two weeks of September, which resulted in the seizure of 24 lbs of fentanyl and the arrest of three suspects. Deputies made the first traffic stop, which led...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He was last seen leaving Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center East in Prescott Valley, driving a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a white lightning bolt across the chest, black sweatpants, and black shoes. He suffers from the onset of dementia and is a diabetic.
prescottenews.com
Prescott City Council to Review Top Bidders for City Hall Property Redevelopment
On Tuesday October 18 at 1 p.m., Prescott City Council will hold a special meeting to review the top two bidders for potential redevelopment of the current Prescott City Hall site. At the meeting, they will review a staff presentation, then select the winning bid. The two finalists are Stroh...
