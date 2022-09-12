Why Immunocore Shares Dipped 22%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS shares climbed 71.9% to close at $2.20 on Friday after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.
GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX climbed 50.5% to close at $1.64.
Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 37% to close at $0.1918.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS surged 33.8% to settle at $1.10.
American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 31.1% to close at $0.2197. Shares of tech companies traded higher as stocks rebound following recent weakness.
MOGU Inc. MOGU shares gained 29.8% to close at $2.60 after the company announced a $10 million repurchase program.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 26.1% to close at $38.80.
Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS surged 25.5% to close at $15.30.
Invitae Corporation NVTA jumped 25% to close at $4.00.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares jumped 24.2% to close at $11.02 after the company issued an update on its research/development and commercial activities.
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO gained 22.8% to close at $2.75.
Veru Inc. VERU rose 21.9% to settle at $15.57. The FDA recently scheduled an Oct. 6 adcomm meeting for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS.
Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 21.9% to close at $188.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 21.6% to close at $1.11.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN gained 20.9% to close at $5.27. Terns Pharmaceuticals’ 10% owner Vivo Capital Surplus Fund VIII, L.P. acquired a total of 600,000 shares at an average price of $3.60.
ProKidney Corp. PROK jumped 20.4% to settle at $9.84.
Biodesix, Inc. BDSX gained 19.6% to close at $1.83. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR rose 17.4% to close at $0.6449.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics recently filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $200 million.
IperionX Limited IPX jumped 17.2% to close at $7.30.
WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG rose 16.9% to close at $1.59.
Yiren Digital Ltd. YRD gained 16.5% to close at $1.20. Yiren Digital recently announced up to $20 million buyback program.
TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ surged 16.4% to close at $4.34.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE jumped 16.2% to close at $4.38.
KTRA gained 15.5% to close at $0.1686. Kintara Therapeutics, last month, said it entered into an equity purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital for up to $20 million.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ surged 15.4% to settle at $4.50.
fuboTV Inc. FUBO jumped 15.1% to close at $4.43.
Aravive, Inc. ARAV gained 14.4% to close at $0.89. Aravive, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.61 per share.
Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV surged 14.4% to close at $6.50.
Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR gained 14.1% to close at $1.94.
Kalera Public Limited Company KAL jumped 13.8% to close at $2.22.
Poshmark, Inc. POSH surged 13.8% to close at $12.93.
SharpLink Gaming Ltd. SBET rose 13.6% to close at $1.17. SharpLink Gaming recently announced plans to acquire SportsHub Games Network.
The RealReal, Inc. REAL gained 13.6% to close at $2.43.
Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG jumped 13.6% to settle at $9.27.
Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 13.3% to close at $10.31.
iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI gained 13% to settle at $0.97. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
Warby Parker Inc. WRBY surged 12.9% to close at $15.96.
Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares rose 12.6% to close at $48.80.
RenovoRx, Inc. RNXT climbed 12.5% to settle at $2.79.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 12.5% to close at $9.72 as the stock was mentioned as a potential short squeeze name on social media.
AxoGen, Inc. AXGN rose 12.5% to close at $11.49. Axogen, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
Borr Drilling Limited BORR gained 12.1% to close at $4.18.
Osisko Development Corp. ODV gained 11.4% to settle at $5.76.
FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL rose 11.3% to close at $4.24. The stock may be rebounding after falling Thursday following a wider-than-expected Q3 net loss.
Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT gained 10.7% to close at $8.26 amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 10.7% to close at $80.87 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Also, Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock from Outperform to Buy and maintained a $100 price target.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE climbed 10.6% to close at $5.11 after gaining 7% on Thursday.
DocuSign, Inc. DOCU climbed 10.5% to close at $64.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC rose 10.5% to close at $7.40 after the stock fell Thursday following tentative FDA approval for a generic competitor fo the company's Xifaxan. Bausch noted its patent protection for Xifaxan will last until 2029.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG gained 10.3% to close at $1.61 after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 9.2% to close at $2.26. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
The Kroger Co. KR gained 7.4% to close at $51.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.
RLX Technology Inc. RLX gained 6.2% to close at $1.37.
The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC gained 4.8% to close at $0.1782 after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
Losers
- Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR shares dipped 22.1% to close at $44.75 on Friday after the company presented its Phase 1 data for TCR therapy targeting PRAME.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA dropped 17.2% to close at $0.3975.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA fell 15.7% to close at $1.56.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI fell 15.5% to close at $0.81.
- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. CLAQ dropped 15.3% to close at $6.10.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF fell 15.1% to close at $4.78.
- eGain Corporation EGAN dropped 14.3% to close at $7.57 after the company issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC fell 13.7% to close at $0.68.
- TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC fell 13.5% to close at $16.31.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY dropped 13.2% to close at $1.12. Morgan Stanley maintained Rubius Therapeutics with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.5.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY fell 13% to close at $0.1796. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals entered into agreements for a private placement and warrant reprice transactions to raise up to $5.3 million.
- Alector, Inc. ALEC dropped 12.4% to close at $9.62 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $27 to $13.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO fell 11.2% to close at $11.71.
- VirnetX Holding Corp VHC declined 10.9% to close at $1.39.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 9.9% to close at $18.10.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS dropped 9.5% to close at $0.8244. Biophytis recently announced top-line results from its phase 2-3 COVA clinical study evaluating Sarconeos in the treatment of COVID-19-related respiratory failure.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 7.6% to close at $0.5638. Mullen Automotive recently acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI dropped 6.3% to close at $12.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH declined 3.7% to close at $305.70 after Guggeheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
