ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sfvbj.com

Marcus & Millichap Doubles Down on Project Destined Partnership

Marcus & Millichap has deepened its commitment to Project Destined, a social-impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate. “It is a privilege to partner with Project Destined to further support individuals from all backgrounds who are passionate about exploring careers in commercial real estate,” Richard Matricaria, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Western division, Marcus & Millichap, said in a statement. “The participants are impressive, and the program is exceptionally well run. The mission of Project Destined aligns with Marcus & Millichap’s commitment to cultivating a strong educational foundation and providing a clear pathway to successful careers in commercial real estate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Apartments to Replace Sears Site

San Diego developer Merlone Geier Partners has proposed a $370 million redevelopment of a defunct Sears store in Glendale. The proposal was first reported by The Real Deal. The firm wants to construct a 682-unit residential complex with 38,100 square feet of space for a public park. The project will include 665 apartments, 17 live-work units and amenities such as an outdoor pool and fitness center.
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Green
johnnyjet.com

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Richard Yao Recognized as Fourth CSUCI President

An investiture ceremony will take place for California State University, Channel Islands President Richard Yao on Sept. 23 at the Broome Library plaza of the Camarillo school recognizing him as the school’s fourth president. The investiture ceremony is traditionally held within a president’s first year and gives the campus...
CAMARILLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#San Fernando Valley#Business Industry#Linus Business#Marcus Millichap#Ipa Executive
Canyon News

Help Needed To Locate Ever Manuel Valencia

MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Ever Manuel Valencia. He is a 40-year-old Hispanic male last seen on Sunday, September 4, near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Ever is 5 feet and 8 inches...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Weather Channel

Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos

Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
palisadesnews.com

LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents. Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to several local robberies in the West Los Angeles area, totaling over $100,000 in property. The suspect, Eric Watts, a 31-year-old resident of Oakland, was identified by DNA evidence, as well as surveillance video and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy