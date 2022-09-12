Marcus & Millichap has deepened its commitment to Project Destined, a social-impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate. “It is a privilege to partner with Project Destined to further support individuals from all backgrounds who are passionate about exploring careers in commercial real estate,” Richard Matricaria, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Western division, Marcus & Millichap, said in a statement. “The participants are impressive, and the program is exceptionally well run. The mission of Project Destined aligns with Marcus & Millichap’s commitment to cultivating a strong educational foundation and providing a clear pathway to successful careers in commercial real estate.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO