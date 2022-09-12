ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sfvbj.com

Marcus & Millichap Doubles Down on Project Destined Partnership

Marcus & Millichap has deepened its commitment to Project Destined, a social-impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate. “It is a privilege to partner with Project Destined to further support individuals from all backgrounds who are passionate about exploring careers in commercial real estate,” Richard Matricaria, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Western division, Marcus & Millichap, said in a statement. “The participants are impressive, and the program is exceptionally well run. The mission of Project Destined aligns with Marcus & Millichap’s commitment to cultivating a strong educational foundation and providing a clear pathway to successful careers in commercial real estate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Richard Yao Recognized as Fourth CSUCI President

An investiture ceremony will take place for California State University, Channel Islands President Richard Yao on Sept. 23 at the Broome Library plaza of the Camarillo school recognizing him as the school’s fourth president. The investiture ceremony is traditionally held within a president’s first year and gives the campus...
CAMARILLO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy