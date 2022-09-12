ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Reece Devine could boost Swindon for Sutton showdown

Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season as Swindon welcome Sutton to the County Ground.

Left-back Devine has been sidelined since the start of the campaign by a hamstring problem but has been back training with the first-team squad and is available.

Versatile Ellis Iandolo has also begun training again following a quadricep tear but the game will come too soon for him. Winger Morgan Roberts, a deadline-day arrival from Banbury, is available.

Striker Tomi Adeloye is out for a month with a thigh injury, while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still two weeks away from fitness.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward makes his return to the County Ground with Sutton after leaving for the Yellows on deadline day.

Ward will compete with Jack Rose for the number-one jersey and centre-back Aaron Pierre could also be involved, having completed a free-agent move after leaving Shrewsbury at the end of last season.

Striker Charley Kendall came in on a season-long loan from League One side Lincoln, so is another option for United boss Matt Gray, as is forward Omar Bugiel, now back in full training after being out for a couple of weeks.

Sam Hart continues his recovery from a hip problem, while fellow defender Ben Goodliffe remains out with a long-term knee injury.

