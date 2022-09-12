Marion County property transfers: Sept. 1 - 7

BUCYRUS—Beginning in October of this year, ALL mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales will be online. Sales will remain on Fridays at 11:00AM and posted to the auction website as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. This is based on mandates by the State of Ohio. Information on how to bid on a property can be found at the Sheriff’s Office website, crawfordcountysheriffohio.com. Click on the menu button at the top left on the home page and select “Sheriff Sales”. Additional information regarding online sales and to view properties for Sale by the Sheriff can be found at the auction website, crawford.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO