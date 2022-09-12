ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Marion County property transfers: Sept. 1 - 7

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 5 days ago
  • 2353 Smeltzer Road, Marion; GCM1024 LLC to Robert and Jodi Verity; $125,000
  • 182 N. Seffner Ave., Marion; Hattrick Investments LLC to Christopher M. Thompson and Stacie M. Kunkle, nka Thompson; $40,000
  • 696-698 Richmond Ave., Marion; Babarlya LLC to CAT Enterprises LLC; $200,000
  • 976 N. State St., Marion; Philip H. Myers (deceased) to Richard A. Norton; $20,050
  • 24 Swain St., LaRue; U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, to Rayshawn Smotherman; $19,300
  • 285 Powhatten St., Marion; Steven E. and Roxane G. Somerlot to Austin T. Schaber; $95,000
  • 1526 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion; Larry D. and Pamela L. Gandee to Ginger L. Holloway; $180,000
  • 819 Villandry Drive, Marion; Mary E. Thibaut to Larry D. and Pamela L. Gandee; $268,000
  • Two parcels (5.078 acres) on East Fairground Street, Marion; 538 Farm Holdings LLC to Harding Village Apartments LLC; $253,900
  • One parcel (vacant lot) on Polk Street, Marion; Eddie J. Creagh to Tacoma J. Flourney; $1,000
  • 2654 Whetstone River Road S., Marion; Rocco A. and Brandy Jo Piacentino to Michael P. Maynard; $550,000
  • 602 and 608 Jefferson St. (four parcels), Marion; Ryan S. and Kacy A. Redmon to Dreams Realty LLC; $110,000
  • 971 Normandy Circle, Marion; Marcus R. and Jennifer N. Yost to Eric M. and Courtney J. Laffey; $305,000
  • 6178 Ground Hog Pike, LaRue; Gregory A. Field, successor trustee, to Brett A. and G. LaVette Curtis; $150,000
  • One parcel on Bay Hill Drive, Marion; Robert M. and Rhonda Higley to Rexford V. Goyer; $25,000
  • 1101 Adare Road, Marion; Robert S. and Christine D. Haas to Robert Jonathan and Sue Haas; $200,000
  • 1075 Amboise Drive, Marion; Maryann Morbitt to Jordan S. and Jane R. Kelley; $204,000
  • 191 Neil Ave., Marion; Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Krystel K. and James A. Clegg Jr.; $129,000

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
