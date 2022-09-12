Evicted Tenant Allegedly Sets Fire to Apartment Unit

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A tenant allegedly set fire to an apartment unit after he received an eviction notice at The Village at Diamond Bar.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station responded to multiple calls of an apartment unit fire on the 23600 block of Golden Springs Drive and Rancheria Drive in the city of Diamond Bar Saturday, Sept. 10, around 9:10 p.m.

The sheriff’s department received additional calls that people were still inside their apartment units.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they located heavy smoke coming from one apartment unit. Fire seen inside an apparent bedroom quickly spread. The unit became engulfed in flames and black smoke with fire seen spreading to the roof.

Residents of the complex were seen outside as firefighters battled the flames. Crews doused the fire within an hour.

Peter, the owner of the unit, told Key News Network on-camera that his tenant basically went crazy. He said they were trying to get the tenant out for months, and just recently served him an eviction notice. Peter said he’s pretty positive the tenant is the one that set the fire. The tenant was living in the unit for just over a year, according to Peter.

LASD has the suspect in custody that lives in the apartment where the fire started.

It is unknown at this time how many units were damaged due to the fire.

