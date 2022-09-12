ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Bar, CA

Evicted Tenant Allegedly Sets Fire to Apartment Unit

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 5 days ago

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A tenant allegedly set fire to an apartment unit after he received an eviction notice at The Village at Diamond Bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nM8H_0hreWwv700
Randy Dominguez / KNN

The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station responded to multiple calls of an apartment unit fire on the 23600 block of Golden Springs Drive and Rancheria Drive in the city of Diamond Bar Saturday, Sept. 10, around 9:10 p.m.

The sheriff’s department received additional calls that people were still inside their apartment units.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they located heavy smoke coming from one apartment unit. Fire seen inside an apparent bedroom quickly spread. The unit became engulfed in flames and black smoke with fire seen spreading to the roof.

Residents of the complex were seen outside as firefighters battled the flames. Crews doused the fire within an hour.

Peter, the owner of the unit, told Key News Network on-camera that his tenant basically went crazy. He said they were trying to get the tenant out for months, and just recently served him an eviction notice. Peter said he’s pretty positive the tenant is the one that set the fire. The tenant was living in the unit for just over a year, according to Peter.

LASD has the suspect in custody that lives in the apartment where the fire started.

It is unknown at this time how many units were damaged due to the fire.

Video: Randy Dominguez, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 38

Elizabeth Richards
4d ago

This is happening more and more and is quite disturbing. If someone cannot afford the rent then they cannot stay in the rental unit and has no right to destroy someone's property

Reply(6)
24
Craig Barton
4d ago

Greedy? The tenant was paying no rent, but the owner still had to pay the mortgage. If he cannot afford rent, the tenant should apply for Section 8 and/or move to a cheaper area.

Reply(3)
21
Bob Johnson
4d ago

The "suspect" will be out of custody and no charges will be filed by Gascon. This will continue to happen. Deadbeat tenants will set fire once they are forced out.

Reply(3)
7
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Diamond Bar, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Diamond Bar, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA

A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
RIVERSIDE, CA
coastreportonline.com

Female resident robbed at The Harbour

A female resident was robbed in The Harbour parking lot at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday night, Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety reported. A resident advisor first notified campus safety of the incident, according to OCC Chief of Public Safety Jim Rudy. The victim reported a 6 feet 3 inches tall,...
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tenant#Diamonds#Violent Crime#Lasd#Photojournalist Knn
2urbangirls.com

Another man found dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy