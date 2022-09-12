Read full article on original website
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Roanoke Thursday
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win against Roanoke in ODAC action in Nininger Hall on Thursday night. Final score: Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-21) Records: Bridgewater 6-4, 2-0 ODAC; Roanoke 5-5, 0-2 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • Bridgewater jumped out...
JMU Volleyball wins at High Point in three sets
High Point, N.C. – In a dominant 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-20) victory, the Dukes rounded off the non-conference season by beating High Point on Wednesday afternoon at the Millis Center. The Dukes improved to 6-3 while the Panthers fell to 7-4. This was the first time High Point has...
Bridgewater Field Hockey earns first win in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened its 2022 home slate with a 3-1 win against Sweet Briar under the lights at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1. Records: Bridgewater 1-3; Sweet Briar 1-4 HOW IT...
Eagles’ Women’s Soccer blanks Greensboro, 2-0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Wednesday afternoon the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Greensboro. • Bridgewater applied pressure early with two corner kicks in a 20 second span in the third minute of the game. • Bridgewater added a flurry of shots around...
EMU Women’s Soccer falls at home to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team played host to Mary Washington Wednesday in a midweek matchup. It was the Eagles who picked up the win in Harrisonburg, using four first-half goals en route to a 7-0 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 0-4-1, 0-0-0 ODAC |...
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles are set to open the season with an exhibition at Division I-foe High Point before opening their regular slate traveling to Marymount on Nov. 8. Bridgewater opens its home schedule...
Dukes’ Nduka named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon that James Madison women’s soccer senior Lidia Nduka was named the Offensive Player of the Week. The Dukes currently sit at 4-2-2 after closing out their non-conference slate this past week. Nduka helped lead the Dukes to...
Arnold’s goal gives JMU Men’s Soccer 1-0 victory at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – James Madison freshman Cameron Arnold broke a scoreless tie in the 73rd minute to lead the Dukes to a 1-0 victory over NC State in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Dail Soccer Field. The Dukes move to 2-3 on the season and...
JMU Men’s Golf starts fall season strong at VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – The James Madison men’s golf team opened up its 2022-23 campaign in strong fashion this week, taking home ninth place on Tuesday afternoon at the VCU Shootout, hosted on the par-72, 6,927-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course at the Country Club of Virginia. As a team, the...
Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released
See the complete 20-game ACC schedule for the 2022-2023 UVA men's basketball season
UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another
Lusby, MD- The Southern Maryland Chronicle has received a video from a parent regarding a violent attack by one JV Football player on another. At the same time, their teammates encouraged it and cheered following a September 6, 2022, football practice. The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
Unclaimed winning Virginia lottery ticket worth over $250K set to expire Monday
STAFFORD, Va. - Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth over $250,000 is set to expire Monday. The Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing for a $258,000 jackpot. In Virginia, winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.
Clarke County: Berryville motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck, Hyundai
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred on Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. on Route 7. A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.
Virginia Board Clears Way for Controversial Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Mark Taylor
The Virginia Board of Education cleared the way Thursday for a controversial candidate to become Spotsylvania County’s next school superintendent. The board voted 6-2 to give Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license, setting the stage for him to potentially become the next head of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The...
VSP investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday along Harry Byrd Highway, west of Kimble Road. Police say that a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west...
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
Project Mary garners attention of UMW Police following students’ concerns about party legitimacy and safety
Since Aug. 19, an Instagram account titled @UMWConnect has garnered over 1,300 followers, promoting their own party: Project Mary. The account and Project Mary spurred concern from the student body about the safety and validity of the event that eventually reached the UMW Police Department. Project Mary was held on...
