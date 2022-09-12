ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
969wsig.com

Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Roanoke Thursday

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win against Roanoke in ODAC action in Nininger Hall on Thursday night. Final score: Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-21) Records: Bridgewater 6-4, 2-0 ODAC; Roanoke 5-5, 0-2 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • Bridgewater jumped out...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
969wsig.com

JMU Volleyball wins at High Point in three sets

High Point, N.C. – In a dominant 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-20) victory, the Dukes rounded off the non-conference season by beating High Point on Wednesday afternoon at the Millis Center. The Dukes improved to 6-3 while the Panthers fell to 7-4. This was the first time High Point has...
HIGH POINT, NC
969wsig.com

Bridgewater Field Hockey earns first win in home opener

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened its 2022 home slate with a 3-1 win against Sweet Briar under the lights at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1. Records: Bridgewater 1-3; Sweet Briar 1-4 HOW IT...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
969wsig.com

Eagles’ Women’s Soccer blanks Greensboro, 2-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Wednesday afternoon the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Greensboro. • Bridgewater applied pressure early with two corner kicks in a 20 second span in the third minute of the game. • Bridgewater added a flurry of shots around...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest, VA
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Bridgewater, VA
Bridgewater, VA
Football
Bridgewater, VA
Sports
Stafford, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
City
Stafford, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Bridgewater, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
969wsig.com

EMU Women’s Soccer falls at home to Mary Washington

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team played host to Mary Washington Wednesday in a midweek matchup. It was the Eagles who picked up the win in Harrisonburg, using four first-half goals en route to a 7-0 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 0-4-1, 0-0-0 ODAC |...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Bridgewater Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles are set to open the season with an exhibition at Division I-foe High Point before opening their regular slate traveling to Marymount on Nov. 8. Bridgewater opens its home schedule...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
969wsig.com

Dukes’ Nduka named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon that James Madison women’s soccer senior Lidia Nduka was named the Offensive Player of the Week. The Dukes currently sit at 4-2-2 after closing out their non-conference slate this past week. Nduka helped lead the Dukes to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Arnold’s goal gives JMU Men’s Soccer 1-0 victory at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – James Madison freshman Cameron Arnold broke a scoreless tie in the 73rd minute to lead the Dukes to a 1-0 victory over NC State in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Dail Soccer Field. The Dukes move to 2-3 on the season and...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Players#Bridgewater College#The Eagles#American Football#The League Office#Battling Bishops#Bc Athletics
969wsig.com

JMU Men’s Golf starts fall season strong at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – The James Madison men’s golf team opened up its 2022-23 campaign in strong fashion this week, taking home ninth place on Tuesday afternoon at the VCU Shootout, hosted on the par-72, 6,927-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course at the Country Club of Virginia. As a team, the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs19news

VSP investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday along Harry Byrd Highway, west of Kimble Road. Police say that a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy