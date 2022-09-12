Get a VPN on your phone if you want to preserve your security and privacy online. If you are concerned at all about your security and privacy online, then you should definitely spend a few bucks a month on a VPN. A Virtual Private Network is when your internet traffic is rerouted to the VPN’s servers, hiding your location and what you are looking at online. It is definitely advisable if you are in the habit of using free public Wi-Fi spots to do email and online banking. You can also get a VPN for your internet router. So how do you set up and use a VPN on an iPhone or iPad? It’s very easy.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO