Android Authority
Poll: Did your current phone come with a charger?
Many phones don't come with a charger anymore, but did yours?. Back in the day, when you bought a phone, you didn’t have to worry about already having a charger because one was always packed in the box with the phone. These days, however, it’s become increasingly common for smartphone manufacturers to exclude the power accessory. In fact, Oppo recently revealed that it would stop including chargers with several of its products starting next year.
Android Authority
How to view only unread messages on your iPhone
Get to the messages that really matter. One of the lesser-known features of iOS 16 is being able to filter your messages in the Messages app. Not only is this good for filtering out spam, but you can also get the Messages app to only show your unread messages. If you get a lot of messages daily, being able to only see the ones you have to reply to can make your life considerably easier. Now there really is no excuse for not replying to your mother’s text.
Android Authority
How to use AirPlay on any Apple device
What happens on the iPhone no longer has to stay on the iPhone. If you’re looking at your iPhone or iPad screen and wondering how you can make things much bigger, then AirPlay could be the answer. If you’re not prepared to pay for an Apple TV, for example, but you want your shows and movies on a bigger screen, you can stream them from your devices instead. Or you can use AirPlay to mirror the contents of your screen to another screen (such as photos and presentations.) It’s basically Apple’s version of a Chromecast. Here’s how to use AirPlay to transfer media from the small screen to the big screen.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👎 iPhone's major misstep
IPhone 14 strategy blunders, Apple copying Xiaomi, Ethereum's merge completion, invincible cats, and more tech news today. 🎁 Happy Friday everyone! Today is the day (most) iPhone 14 models begin arriving, which is good news for anyone waiting for Apple’s latest. However, it isn’t all sunshine and lollipops in Cupertino this year.
Android Authority
You told us: Here's how you feel about a Dynamic Island on Android phones
There isn't a runaway leader in this poll. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models finally ditched the wide notch of prior models in favor of two cutouts dubbed the Dynamic Island. The two cutouts are actually bridged by software, and tapping the area allows you to view a bubble of information such as notifications, music playback controls, and more.
Android Authority
Google Photos gets a collage editor and tons of other new features
The new Google Photos update will redesign Memories and bring a few new features. Google has announced a big update to Google Photos. The update will bring a host of new changes to Memories. The update will also add a new collage editor tool. Google Photos is releasing a new...
Android Authority
How to get Minecraft on a Nintendo Switch
Minecraft, over the years, has become a timeless classic in the world of video games. It has also continued to evolve, adding new elements, features, and ways to play. Today, Minecraft is playable on every major game console, mobile device, and computer operating system. You can even play it on your school Chromebook. Let’s talk about how to play Minecraft on a Nintendo Switch.
Microsoft just fixed a whole load of serious security flaws, so patch now
September’s Patch Tuesday is upon us, giving Microsoft the opportunity to fix, among other things, two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. As per the company’s security advisory, the two flaws are tracked as CVE-2022-37969, and CVE-2022-23960. The former is a Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability, and it allows for remote code execution. It holds a severity score of 7.8.
komando.com
7 hidden options on your Android phone you can use right now
Android devices are convenient. Not only do they come with some fantastic tools built-in, but you can add lots of apps to get even more out of your device. Tap or click here for five handy Google apps you should use on your Android. Your Android phone is also highly...
Android Authority
How to set up and use a VPN on an iPhone or iPad
Get a VPN on your phone if you want to preserve your security and privacy online. If you are concerned at all about your security and privacy online, then you should definitely spend a few bucks a month on a VPN. A Virtual Private Network is when your internet traffic is rerouted to the VPN’s servers, hiding your location and what you are looking at online. It is definitely advisable if you are in the habit of using free public Wi-Fi spots to do email and online banking. You can also get a VPN for your internet router. So how do you set up and use a VPN on an iPhone or iPad? It’s very easy.
Android Authority
The upcoming Google Chromecast HD may not be so cheap after all
The price of the upcoming Chromecast HD has leaked. It may not be much cheaper than the 4K Chromecast, but could still be a better deal. Google is holding a Nest launch alongside the announcement of the Pixel 7 series on October 6. All signs point to the rumored HD Chromecast’s debut at the event. Images and specifications of the new streaming device leaked recently, and a leaker has now outed its price.
Android Authority
Rumor suggests Qualcomm could launch two versions of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
A rumor suggests there may be an ultra-high frequency variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. A rumor from a notable tipster suggests Qualcomm could launch two versions of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to the rumor, the variant may be an ultra-high frequency version. The ultra-high frequency...
This deal gets you the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the price of 128GB
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a modest upgrade over its predecessor, but it remains among the best Android phones you can buy right now. Its $1,000 starting price makes it relatively affordable compared to other foldable devices on the market. What's stingy is that despite the four-digit price tag, the Flip 4 comes with 128GB of storage. You need to pay an additional $60 for the bump to 256GB. For the next 24 hours, Samsung is fixing this with a free storage upgrade: order the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get the 256GB variant instead.
Android Authority
Google is canceling projects left and right in attempt to be more efficient
Google is attempting to operate more efficiently by honing in only on projects it deems a priority. The movement to be more efficient has reportedly resulted in half of its Area 120 projects being canceled. The employees who were working on the canceled projects may be terminated if they can’t...
Phone Arena
Samsung could remove all physical buttons from its Samsung Galaxy S series
Smartphone design has become a little stale lately. No wonder the the Nothing Phone (1) gained so much attention when it launched - the current cookie-cutter style design (i.e. a candy bar slab of glass and metal with a selfie camera cutout) is becoming ever more dated and commonplace. However,...
Android Authority
How to stream your Nintendo Switch on Twitch
Have you ever wondered how your favorite Twitch streamers showcase gameplay from their Nintendo Switch? As simple as it may seem, streaming a Switch is more complicated than streaming from a PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. The reason for this is that there is no Twitch app on the Nintendo eShop. That said, getting started is still quite manageable. Let’s go over how to stream your Switch on Twitch.
Android Authority
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G review: Searching for the middle ground
It looks like the Galaxy A53 5G but is priced closer to the Galaxy A13 5G, so where does the Galaxy A23 5G actually land?. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a phone in search of the middle ground. Its sizable crisp display and equally large and long-lasting battery are excellent among budget phones, though it has some rough edges in tender spots. However, if you're willing to accept some compromises, the Galaxy A23 5G delivers more than your money's worth over the course of its long update commitment.
Phone Arena
Amazon comes out with some of the best offers for the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro
Many of Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro models, powered by the company’s in-house M1 chipset, are currently enjoying some of the best deals for the year on Amazon. The offers become even more appealing with free shipping slapped alongside the discounted Apple tablets. Jump on these awesome 11-inch iPad...
Android Authority
Unagi's new electric scooter promises a longer, smoother ride for a subscription
Unagi's Model One Voyager will last longer than the previous model and will be available through subscription. Unagi has unveiled its latest electric scooter — the Model One Voyager. The Model One Voyager will offer a longer, smoother ride than the previous model. With the new scooter, Unagi is...
