Arizona State

Susie Moore Young
4d ago

Here’s a freaking thought ..... DON’T BREAK THE LAW AND YOU WON’T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT PRISON SENTENCES !!!!!!!! These judgement are made to discourage criminals not let them off with a slap on the hand so they can go off again commit more crimes.

Kimberly Bradshaw
3d ago

I think that there is probably more to this story. So my statement is in general and not specific to this case. Judges sentencing and the legal systems prosecutions must be seen as reasonable by the majority of the people. If not the law enforcement and judicial systems lose authority over the people.

Maurice Canney
3d ago

awful lot missing from this article. and the media wonders why so many don't believe them anymore.

ABC 15 News

State accused of hiding video evidence in prison whistleblower case

PHOENIX — In the criminal case against a prison whistleblower, state corrections officials and county prosecutors are being accused of withholding video evidence that could be used to prove the defendant’s charges are retaliatory. Lieutenant Mark Hasz was fired and then charged with aggravated assault after a use-of-force...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
animalpetitions.org

Don’t Let Convicted Animal Cruelty Offenders Continue Cycle of Abuse

Target: Karen Fann, President of Arizona State Senate. Goal: Ensure people convicted of harming animals receive psychiatric help and are prohibited from owning pets. The city of Phoenix was recently the site of at least two animal cruelty cases involving pet caretakers. In the first case, an elderly woman allegedly threw her dog into a canal after being bitten. She then reportedly abandoned the animal, whom a witness saved from drowning. The second incident involves dozens of counts of alleged severe neglect on a man’s property. Over 30 cows, horses, and pigs were discovered on the premises, some apparently so sick that they were euthanized.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Grassroots Groups Pressure Arizona Officials to Follow 110 U.S. Counties and Not Use Voting Machines

Voters concerned about election fraud are increasing the pressure on public officials to take additional steps during elections this year to provide additional security, including counting ballots by hand instead of using electronic voting machines for tabulation. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor sent all Arizona county election officials and sheriffs a letter on August 30 urging the change, and now grassroots organizations are following up with their own campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Opioid deaths continue to increase in Arizona

Arizona saw a record number of opioid deaths last year, according to the latest opioid surveillance report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. More than 2,000 Arizonans died of opioid overdoses in 2021 — more than double the number of deaths the state reported just five years earlier.
kawc.org

Arizona minimum wage to increase to $13.85 an hour

PHOENIX -- Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale are going to be legally entitled to a pay hike of $42 a week beginning in January. And you can credit -- or blame inflation. New figures reported Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that costs as...
ARIZONA STATE

