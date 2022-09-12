Target: Karen Fann, President of Arizona State Senate. Goal: Ensure people convicted of harming animals receive psychiatric help and are prohibited from owning pets. The city of Phoenix was recently the site of at least two animal cruelty cases involving pet caretakers. In the first case, an elderly woman allegedly threw her dog into a canal after being bitten. She then reportedly abandoned the animal, whom a witness saved from drowning. The second incident involves dozens of counts of alleged severe neglect on a man’s property. Over 30 cows, horses, and pigs were discovered on the premises, some apparently so sick that they were euthanized.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO