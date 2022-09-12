Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Tax-the-rich dynamics are different this time
There’s a ditty that captures Californians’ attitudes about taxes: “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax the fellow behind the tree.”. It explains why California voters are usually willing to impose new taxes on the state’s most affluent residents and why the state has, by far, the highest income tax rates of any state, topping out at 13.3 percent.
Bakersfield Californian
Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians
California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make...
Bakersfield Californian
Pedestrian safety concerns drive new sidewalk improvements in Oildale
Many of us take for granted the concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks often found on the streets where we live. But in some parts of Oildale, such infrastructure is nearly nonexistent. And that means travel for pedestrians and people using wheelchairs and mobility scooters can be more difficult and sometimes more dangerous north of the river.
Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:43.40. (1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 43.40) Estimated jackpot: $76,000. ¶ To win the grand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi Prep Polls
Others receiving votes: Ridgeland 7, Warren Central 6, Laurel 4, Itawamba AHS 4, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 3, Raleigh 3. Others receiving votes: Sebastopol 20, Resurrection Catholic 20, McAdams 8, Hamilton 6. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Scott Central (9)(3-0)903. 2. East Webster(3-1)701. 3. Baldwyn(2-1)692. 4. Leflore(2-1)665. 5. Charleston(1-2)314. Others receiving votes: Bogue...
Comments / 0