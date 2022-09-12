ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

XLIM Delivers Third Release of Its "EP.2 SYNOPSIS" Collection

Continuing the release of its “EP.2 SYNOPSIS” collection, South Korean label XLIM is now readying the third delivery of its latest range. Leading the selection this time around are a set of light windbreakers in blue and black color options. The outerwear styles come complete with a hood outfitted with elastic toggles and a main center zipper closure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Robosen Releases the Most Authentic Robotic Version of Buzz Lightyear

Robosen — leading innovators in collectible toys and robotics — has joined Disney Pixar to bring fans one of the most authentic versions of Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear. The collectible figure is fully programmable and has the ability to carry on conversations with lightning-fast responses. Standing at 16.5 inches in height, the Robosen Buzz sees over 50 microchips and uses fluid mobility for smooth and accurate articulation via 23 high-precision servo motors.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the AMBUSH® x Levi's Mid-Indigo Denim Collab

After early teaser images surfaced last month, AMBUSH® and Levi’s now reveal their full collection lookbook. The series is found in mid-indigo denim and AMBUSH®’s signature metallic silver details featuring two trucker jackets and two pairs of jeans. A special loose-fit trucker jacket featuring a silver jacron tag on the back and all-over bottle-cap-style buttons will be made available exclusively at AMBUSH®.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Chadwick Boseman
hypebeast.com

Takashi Murakami Leads Roppongi Art Night 2022 With a 32-Foot-Tall Doraemon

The three day event will feature 100 events. Centered around the theme of “Magical Adventure Find Your Art of Wonder in the Town!,” Roppongi Art Night 2022, opening September 17 after a three-year hiatus, will be led by prolific Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Serving as the lead artist, the three-day event held throughout Roppongi will offer 100 events with 70 participating artists.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear

On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

IZZY DU's "PROVENANCE" is Built Around the Enchantment of Wonder and Possibility

Crafting her path in the world of fashion, Chinese-Canadian designer Izzy Du has developed a challenging understanding of form. Currently based in London, Du attended Central Saint Martins and graduated from the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Fashion Department in 2021. Following an impressive showing with her graduate collection, Du is now ready to showcase the future of her eponymous label, IZZY DU, building on the themes and focus of her 2021 prelude.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Victor Solomon Releases Two Floral-Inspired Basketball Sculptures

Limited to an edition of 100, each ‘Vessel’ is available now via Literally Balling. While some artists stay away from proverbial ‘muses’ for inspiration, Victor Solomon has steadily built his art career by channeling his love for basketball. From early fandom to porcelain sculptures, custom courts to redesigning the top honors for the NBA, the Boston-born, Los Angeles-based artist views the game as an equal platform for culture and creativity.
VISUAL ART
#Black Panther#Silver#Marvel
hypebeast.com

Pieter Ceizer's Latest Wood Sculpture Encourages You to 'Dream'

Limited to a hand-signed edition of 30, “Dream” is a blissfully light-hearted work. Amsterdam-born, Paris-based typographic artist and designer Pieter Ceizer is back with his latest wooden sculpture: the blissfully light-hearted Dream A continuation of Ceizer’s Woody series that kicked off with the Keep Smiling and Love wooden sculptures last February — and also includes other creations like his wooden Hope and Peace hand sculptures — Dream was cut, painted, screen printed and varnished by hand in Ceizer’s Paris studio.
DESIGN
Lego
hypebeast.com

'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Trailer Features Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku

Star Wars fans are in for an eventful couple of years as a sizable list of shows are expected to premiere. In the coming months, both Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi are debuting. Looking closer at the animated series Tales of the Jedi, it will follow Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku in two different stories of fate, filling in some of the missing parts of their journey. Elaborating on the outline of this plot, an official trailer has been shared.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Announced for 2023

Farewell “Breath of the Wild 2” and hello The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Finally, after years of teasing the project, Nintendo has officially revealed the name of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel during its most recent Nintendo Direct showcase. For fans, it has been a bumpy ride as the game’s first look trailer was shared over three years ago during E3 2019 and its original 2022 release date was pushed back to Spring 2023. However, with a release date set and a name reveal alongside a bit of gameplay, fans now see an end to their waiting in sight.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

’70s Swag and Carnival Vibes Fueled Theophilio’s SS23 Collection

With this presentation being his second-ever runway show during New York Fashion Week, Edvin Thompson has proven his talent – yet again – for his Theophilio brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. CFDA Award-winner for American Emerging Designer of the Year, Thompson’s new collection shone a spotlight on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Kodak Black Dual-Releases New Tracks "Walk/Spin"

Following the release of “Haitian Scarface” in August, Kodak Black has returned with two new tracks in the form of a dual release: “Walk/Spin.”. Though most of Kodak’s recent releases have only been available on YouTube, these latest cuts, produced by Tye Beats, are available to stream on digital streaming platforms. Notably, “Walk” was released with an independent music video directed by KillerJack.
