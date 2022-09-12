Farewell “Breath of the Wild 2” and hello The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Finally, after years of teasing the project, Nintendo has officially revealed the name of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel during its most recent Nintendo Direct showcase. For fans, it has been a bumpy ride as the game’s first look trailer was shared over three years ago during E3 2019 and its original 2022 release date was pushed back to Spring 2023. However, with a release date set and a name reveal alongside a bit of gameplay, fans now see an end to their waiting in sight.

