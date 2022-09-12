ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

TV, radio veterans unite to create podcast for ‘woke boomers’

Fritz Coleman, longtime LA weatherman, retired from TV in 2020. His next act? What so many folks are doing these days: a podcast. Coleman’s partner in this endeavor is radio veteran Louise Palanker. They created “Media Path,” a podcast that dives into things they love or are intrigued by, from the music of “Dirty Dancing” to Sid and Marty Kroft to comedian Maz Jobrani.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA’s classic hot dog stand Tail O’ the Pup is open again

Bobby Green led the renovation of the Tail O’ the Pup hot dog stand which reopened in July. Drive down West Hollywood's main drag and you won't miss it. It's the 18-foot-long hotdog-shaped building near the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards. When Green heard there might...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoFundMe set up for local sushi chef, Yuji Hiraoka

Yuji Hiraoka was a longtime Laguna Beach sushi chef who worked at San Shi Go for 18 to 20 years. He left Laguna a few years ago to work at The Madison Club in La Quinta and was killed in a car accident on his way back from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 6.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
‘Just for you’: Original owner Sophia Hong reopens Irv’s Burgers

For nearly two decades, Sonia Hong and her mother owned and operated the legendary West Hollywood joint, Irv’s Burgers, where Sonia’s “Just for you” doodles on customers’ plates were as famous as the patties and buns. Three-and-a-half years later, Irv's has returned with a new partner, Lawrence Longo. He's one of the owners of Prince Street Pizza, an investor in Burgers Never Say Die, and the founder of Off The Menu. Longo recounts how he ate a burger a day for a year and Sonia’s burger was the second burger on that journey. Together, they have big plans for the little burger stand and are the subjects of this week’s “In the Weeds.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Several concerts are planned at Yaamava’ Theater

Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the upcoming weeks. Sunday, Oct. 2 — Probinsyano Tour with Coco Martin. A concert featuring Pink on Sept. 29 has already sold out. For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
HIGHLAND, CA
Clarkie’s Diner in Yucaipa is a favorite breakfast haunt

Clarkie’s has always been one of my favorite breakfast haunts, if for no other reason than their cinnamon streusel muffins — moist vanilla cinnamon cake topped with a brown sugar/cinnamon crumble. Just let it melt in your mouth while swooning. Unfortunately, the ingredients to make this divine dessert...
YUCAIPA, CA
Entertainment
Music
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

