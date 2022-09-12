Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
'I Was an L.A. Gang Member, One Dark Day Made Me Quit'
Putting our lives in danger didn't matter. We felt like we had nothing to lose, nothing to live for.
kcrw.com
Amid CA drought, what’s the future of water-loving crops like tomatoes?
Tomatoes grown in greenhouses use 90% less water than ones grown outdoors. Why isn’t it catching on in drought-stricken California?. LA is developing one of the most robust “street psychiatry” programs in the nation. The goal is to meet unhoused individuals experiencing mental health issues where they are.
kcrw.com
‘Just for you’: Original owner Sophia Hong reopens Irv’s Burgers
For nearly two decades, Sonia Hong and her mother owned and operated the legendary West Hollywood joint, Irv’s Burgers, where Sonia’s “Just for you” doodles on customers’ plates were as famous as the patties and buns. Three-and-a-half years later, Irv's has returned with a new partner, Lawrence Longo. He's one of the owners of Prince Street Pizza, an investor in Burgers Never Say Die, and the founder of Off The Menu. Longo recounts how he ate a burger a day for a year and Sonia’s burger was the second burger on that journey. Together, they have big plans for the little burger stand and are the subjects of this week’s “In the Weeds.”
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
Fontana Herald News
Several concerts are planned at Yaamava’ Theater
Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the upcoming weeks. Sunday, Oct. 2 — Probinsyano Tour with Coco Martin. A concert featuring Pink on Sept. 29 has already sold out. For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Clarkie’s Diner in Yucaipa is a favorite breakfast haunt
Clarkie’s has always been one of my favorite breakfast haunts, if for no other reason than their cinnamon streusel muffins — moist vanilla cinnamon cake topped with a brown sugar/cinnamon crumble. Just let it melt in your mouth while swooning. Unfortunately, the ingredients to make this divine dessert...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California on Friday
Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.
johnnyjet.com
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
Fontana Herald News
San Manuel Pow Wow will be held Sept. 16-18 at Cal State San Bernardino
The 2022 San Manuel Pow Wow will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at Cal State San Bernardino. This three-day celebration is free to the public and will feature Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now
One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
